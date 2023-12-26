Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Burger strikes on debut, Jaiswal out
LiveNew Update

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Burger strikes on debut, Jaiswal out

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE Updates: Temba Bavuma, the Proteas skipper won the toss against Rohit Sharma and decided to bowl first at the SuperSport Park in Centurion

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
In the first match of the two Tests series between India and South Africa, the toss was won by the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, who decided to bowl first at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Nandre Burger and David Bedingham are the two debutants for South Africa and they have gone with seven proper batters and four bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from India’s playing 11 as Ravichandran Ashwin gets a game. Praisdh Krishan makes Test debut for India. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are the other two pacers. 
India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Playing 11:  Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
India vs South Africa LIVE telecast
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.
IND vs SA LIVE streaming
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Tes live score and match updates...

2:44 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Burger gets the reward, Jaiswal gone

2:35 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Nandre Burger into the attack

2:27 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Rabada has Rohit

2:20 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Good start for India

2:18 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Rohit gets a boundary

2:09 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Jansen troubles Rohit

2:07 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Jaiswal starts the scoring

1:57 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: India playing 11 for the match

1:56 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: India playing 11 for the match

1:51 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Three debutants playing today

1:47 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Proteas won the toss and decided bowl

1:39 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Prasidh Krishna handed debut cap

1:34 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Toss at 1:45, play to start at 2 pm IST

1:32 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Pitch report of the first day

1:19 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Getting brighter at Centurion

1:11 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: What has happened so far?

12:49 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Head-to-head between two teams

12:45 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed

12:38 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Not raining but overcast at the moment

12:35 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: How will the pitch behave today?

12:30 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: What could be the playing 11 of both sides?

12:28 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Squad of both the teams

12:24 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: How will the weather play

12:19 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Match preview

12:12 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 1: Welcome to the live coverage

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Burger gets the reward, Jaiswal gone

 
Nandre Burger has struck in his first game as a Test bowler. Jaiswal wanted to play an expensive drive but only managed to get the edge back to the keeper and Kyle Veereyne made no mistake with the gloves. India are two down inside the first 10 overs. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Nandre Burger into the attack

 
Nandre Burger has come into the attack after only three overs for Marco Jansen as the latter was unable to get enough purchase from the ground. He has been hit for a four in a stylish manner by Jaiswal. Beats the edge yet again does Burger. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Rabada has Rohit

 
The first wicket has fallen here and Rohit Sharma has been caught at deep fine leg by Nandre Burger off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. Proteas have drawn the first blood here at the Boxing Day. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Good start for India

 
India have done well in the first four overs as they have not only scored 13 runs but have not given too many opportunities to the Proteas bowlers either. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live Score| 1st Test Day 1: Rohit gets a boundary

 
The first boundary of the match for Rohit Sharma has come against Kagiso Rabada and he gets hit on the pads afterwards. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Jansen troubles Rohit

 
Marco Jasen is able to get the bounce that is troubling Rohit Sharma and the Indian captain gets off strike with a lucky single. Jansen gets help from his captain who puts sawdust near his landing mark. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Jaiswal starts the scoring

 
Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored the first ruins for India here and they have come courtesy of a flick off a full ball by Rabda. The first five balls of the over were brilliant by the SA skipper. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 1st Test full scorecard here

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: India playing 11 for the match

 
South Africa playing 11
 
Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: India playing 11 for the match

 
India playing 11
 
Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Three debutants playing today

 
Nandre Burger and David Bedingham are the two debutants for South Africa and they have gone with seven proper batters and four bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from India’s playing 11 as Ravichandran Ashwin gets a game. Praisdh Krishan makes Test debut for India. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are the other two pacers. 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Proteas won the toss and decided bowl

 
The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and South Africa captain Temaba Bavuma was won by the latter, who decided to bowl first at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Prasidh Krishna handed debut cap

 
Prasidh Krishna has been handed his debut Test cap by Jasprit Bumrah, meaning that he would be making his debut and Mukesh Kumar might not get a game here. 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Toss at 1:45, play to start at 2 pm IST

 
The inspection at 1:30 pm IST has been concluded. The umpires seem happy with the ground conditions. As a result, the match would begin by 2 pm IST after the toss at 1:45 pm IST. 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Pitch report of the first day

 
In the official pitch report, Shaun Pollock and Ravi Shastri said that there is a good covering of the grass and teams tend to bat first here after winning the toss because as the Test progresses, there might be a bit of up-and-down movement which could be tricky to handle. 
 
They further elaborated that batting will get difficult as the Test progresses and that the Proteas would be tempted to go without a spinner given the overcast weather conditions. Their final judgement was that the pitch won’t change too much. 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Getting brighter at Centurion

 
Vernon Philander, former South Africa bowler, who is part of the broadcast team for this match was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying that Centurion up north received 40 hours of incessant rain. People on the ground are saying that the sun is peeing from within the clouds now.
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: What has happened so far?

 
In the first match of the two Tests series between India and South Africa, the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the SuperSports Park in Centurion. The toss was going to take place at 1:00 pm IST, but the inspection by the umpires has now been scheduled for 1:30 pm IST. 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Head-to-head between two teams

 
Both India and South Africa have faced each other in 42 Tests in the last 32 years. The Proteas have the upper hand with 17 wins while India have won 15 matches as well. In South Africa, both the teams have come up against each other in 23 games so far and the Proteas have had the upper hand, winning two of those encounters. India have won four and seven have been drawn. 

Matches Played 42
IND Won 15
SA Won 17
Tied 0
Draw 10
% IND 46.87
% SA 53.12
% Draw 0
First Played 1992
Last Played 2022
 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed

 
Though it was not raining, the toss has been delayed in the first Test. According to media reports, it has been done so because of the wet outfield, as it rained overnight and in the early hours of the morningtoday as well. The inpsection will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Not raining but overcast at the moment

 
The first visuals from the ground are here and Dean Elgar, the former Proteas captain, who will be playing his last Test series here, is seen having a great conversation with India captain Rohit Sharma. It is overcast, but not raining at the moment in Centurion. 
 

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: How will the pitch behave today?

 
The pitch in Centurion will be true to its nature with a hard surface provisioning lots of pace and bounce to the bowlers. Here’s what the chief curator Brayan Bloy had to say about it. 
 
“Our goal is to maintain the characteristics and not do anything out of the ordinary. I want it to be a typical hard wicket, as per Centurion’s conditions. The wicket is quite green. With two more days of hot weather and more rolling, it should lose a bit more colour, but I am happy with the thin, even coverage of grass. It looks good,” said Bloy in chat withy PTI. 
 

India vs South Africa, 1st Test pitch and weather report. Photo: X

India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamR AshwinShreyas IyerRavindra JadejaMohammed SirajAiden MarkramLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

