IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Burger strikes on debut, Jaiswal out

In the first match of the two Tests series between India and South Africa, the toss was won by the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, who decided to bowl first at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Nandre Burger and David Bedingham are the two debutants for South Africa and they have gone with seven proper batters and four bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from India’s playing 11 as Ravichandran Ashwin gets a game. Praisdh Krishan makes Test debut for India. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are the other two pacers.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing 11: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

India vs South Africa LIVE telecast

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.

IND vs SA LIVE streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Tes live score and match updates...