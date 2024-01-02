India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

India would look to level the two-match series when Rohit Sharma-led side locks horns with South Africa in the second Test at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, starting Wednesday (January 3). South Africa are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first Test comprehensively . Ahead of the second Test, Indian batters sweat hard at the net sessions. Virat Kohli is trying to negotiate inswingers from left-arm pacers while Shreyas Iyer is working on his bouncer shortcomings.





Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test match details and scorecard here Meanwhile, India is expected to make at least one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Ravindra Jadeja for R Ashwin, who has a lacklustre outing in the Centurion Test. In the pace-bowling department, it won't come as a surprise if the Indian team management drops Prasidh Krishna from the Playing 11 for the second Test vs South Africa, given the Karnataka pacer failed to maintain his line and length throughout the match. Mukesh Kumar might replace Parsidh in India's Playing 11 tomorrow.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

2nd Test: India vs South Africa Playing 11:



India playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa playing 11 probables: Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.



India vs South Africa head to head in Tests



Matches Played 43 IND Won 15 SA Won 18 Tied 0 Draw 10 First Played 1992 Last Played 2022

Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

India vs South Africa squads:

India squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Avesh Khan, Abimanyu Eshwaran.

South Africa squad for 2nd Test: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar (C), Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Bedingham.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When does India vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

India will take on South Africa in the second Test, starting January 3, 2024.

What is the venue of the IND vs SA 2nd Test?

Cape Town's Newlands Stadium will host the second match between India and South Africa.

At what time, the India vs South Africa 2nd Test live toss will take place in CapeTown?

The South Africa vs India 2nd Test live toss will take place in Centurion at 1 PM IST.

At what time, IND vs SA 2nd Test will begin in CapeTown?

The live match time of South Africa vs India 2nd Test is 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast SA vs IND 2nd Test match?

The live telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will English Commentary. Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs SA 2nd Test match with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming of India vs South Africa Test match in India.