India vs South Africa: Chahar withdrawn from ODIs, Shami ruled out of Tests

Deepak Chahar was unavailable for selection due to a family emergency while Mohammed Shami could not recover in time for the Test series

Deepak Chahar, India pacer
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has withdrawn Deepak Chahra from the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting Sunday, December 17. In his place, Bengal’s Akash Deep Singh has earned a call-up to the Indian ODI squad. Mohammed Shami, whose inclusion in the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against the Proteas was subject to medical fitness clearance, has been ruled out as the BCCI medical team did not give a green signal to him. 

In a press release, the BCCI on Saturday, December 16, informed that Chahar showed unavailability for selection citing a family medical emergency. “Mr Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Akash Deep as his replacement,” the release said. 

The board also informed that Shreyas Iyer will not be available for the second and third ODIs as he will join the Test squad to prepare for the red-ball format of the tour. 

The BCCI release further stated that Team India coaches, Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey and T. Dilip will also link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series. In their place, India A’s Coaching Staff comprising Batting Coach Mr Sitanshu Kotak, Bowling Coach Mr Rajib Datta and Fielding Coach Mr Ajay Ratra will take charge of the ODI side for the three-match series. 

India’s updated ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep


First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

