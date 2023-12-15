Home / Cricket / News / U-19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India, UAE stun Pakistan to reach final

U-19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India, UAE stun Pakistan to reach final

UAE's dream run takes them to the final, Bangladesh reach their second Under-19 Asia Cup final at the expense of India

UAE beat Pakistan and Bangladesh beat India to reach U-19 Asia Cup Final. Photo: ACC
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

If someone had said that Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were playing the Under-19 Asia Cup final, it would have been unbelievable before today, but it turned into reality on Friday, December 15. UAE beat Pakistan by 11 runs while Bangladesh pipped India by four wickets to reach the final of the U-19 Asia Cup being played in the UAE.

UAE’s Dream Run

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The UAE have been on a dream run in the Asia Cup, reaching the final for the first time in their history. Participating continuously since 2016, it was also the first time the UAE beat a team representing a Test-playing nation when they downed Sri Lanka by two wickets in a closely contested affair.

They continued from there and bowled Pakistan out for 182, despite getting themselves bowled out for 193, and eventually won the match by 11 runs to reach the final. Skipper Ayan Afzal Khan was the hero for the UAE side, scoring a fifty with the bat and then conceding only 31 runs in his 10 overs.

Bangladesh’s Dominant Showing at U-19s Continues

Bangladesh, Under-19 World Cup winners of 2020, have continued to impress at the junior level as they have now made it to their second ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final. Last time around they reached this far in the 2019 Asia Cup and were beaten in the final by India. This time around, they did the opposite as they beat India to reach the final and will now be taking on the UAE, whom they beat at the league stage comprehensively.

Bangladesh have so far been unbeaten in the tournament, winning all their matches at the group stage. In the semi-final, they thrashed India by four wickets.

Winning the toss and bowling first, Maruf Mridha made the Indian batters dance to his tune as he picked four wickets with his left-arm fast bowling. For India, Murugan Abhishek, the bowling all-rounder, top-scored with 62 and took the team to a respectable 188. However, Bangladesh were in no mood to relent as they chased the total down with four wickets and 43 balls to spare. With the bat, Ariful Islam top-scored with 94 for the Tigers.

The final will be played on Sunday, December 17, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs BAN Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

PAK vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: Pakistan win big against Bangladesh

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan is still mathematically in race for semis spot

NZ vs PAK highlights, World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semis hopes still alive

Asia Cup PAK vs BAN: Haris Rauf, Naseem shine as Pakistan earn clinical win

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye for a perfect squad

IPL 2024 auction: Players Gujarat Titans would eye to build complete squad

End of an era: Rohit's legacy overshadows his disdainful exit as MI captain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Asia CupBangladesh cricket teamICC U-19 World CupUnited Arab EmiratesBS Web ReportsIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story