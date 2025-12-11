India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: IND bowling first; Unchanged eleven for the hosts
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
After an emphatic win in the series opener at Cuttack, where India defeated South Africa by a commanding 101 runs, the two teams now move to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh for the second T20I of the five-match series today. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. India will look to take a 2-0 lead, while South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will be eager to bounce back and level the series.
India’s lineup remains largely unchanged, with the team appearing settled. However, the form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill remains a concern. Both players have struggled with the bat recently, and their performances will be crucial to India's success in the series.
South Africa will face a tough challenge against India’s spin attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel. Both spinners have been excellent in the middle overs, taking key wickets and keeping the scoring in check. The Proteas will need to find a way to counter this threat if they hope to turn the series around.
Both teams are expected to field the same playing XI for the second match, making for an exciting contest as they clash once again at Mullanpur.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(wk), Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 2nd T20I encounter between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
6:45 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first T20I encounter at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh as India will look to restrict The Proteas to a lower total on the night.
6:38 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Playing 11 for both sides!
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
6:32 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss!
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
6:15 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Chandigarh as the players do their warm ups with fans looking on and cheering them ahead of the clash.
6:05 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Arshdeep bringing in the perfect challenge for SA batters!
Left-arm pacers are known for their unique challenge, often creating extra pressure for batsmen. Arshdeep Singh is one such exceptional bowler who has become a vital asset for India in T20 internationals. He made history by becoming the first Indian to take 100 T20I wickets, a feat later matched by Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep has been crucial for India with the new ball, removing key South African batsmen like Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs in the recent series. Despite competition from Harshit Rana, Arshdeep has consistently proven his worth, cementing his spot as a key starter.
5:55 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Aiden Markram after the 1st T20I!
“Nowadays in T20 cricket, there’s not much time to look around and absorb… We’ll have brief conversations tomorrow. You don’t want to dive too deep into things like this. You almost just want to draw a line through it and stick to the positive ways of this format”
5:49 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Can Surya and co. replicate Cuttack heroics?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I encounter between India and South Africa in Chandigarh. Suryakumar Yadav and co. will be eyeing another dominant win on the night to take a healthy 2-0 lead after their emphatic 101-run win in the opening encounter. Toss to take place at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 5:45 PM IST