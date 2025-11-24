IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 in Guwahati today?

Monday, November 24, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to anchor the innings, negotiating Jansen's early bursts while looking to wear down South Africa's attack.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will resume Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati trailing by a massive 480 runs, having finished Day 2 at 9/0. Former India captain Anil Kumble stressed that India must bat through the next two days to have any chance of salvaging the match, emphasizing patience and discipline on a pitch that will remain “good for batting” despite some expected wear.
 
South Africa, powered by Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden Test century (109) and Marco Jansen’s 93, posted a commanding 489 in their first innings, with Jansen hitting seven sixes to equal the joint-highest tally for a lower-order batter in India. The Proteas’ lower-order resistance, combined with India’s limited bowling options, has left them in a strong position for a rare series win on Indian soil.
 
 
On the Indian side, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to anchor the innings, negotiating Jansen’s early bursts while looking to wear down South Africa’s attack. Kumble highlighted that Jaiswal will need to settle in before asserting himself against the spinners. India’s bowlers, including Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, and Kuldeep, will have to adapt their strategies to counter South Africa’s dominance and create opportunities for a turnaround. 
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 broadcasting details
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
 
Playing 11 of both teams:
 
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
 
India vs South Africa today’s Test match Day 3 live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the second Test match between India and South Africa be played?
The second Test of the series between India and South Africa will be played from November 22-26.
 
What will be the venue for the second Test match between India and South Africa?
The November 22 Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.
 
When will the first ball of Day 3 of the second Test match between India and South Africa be bowled?
The first ball of Day 3 of the second Test match between India and South Africa will be bowled at 9:00 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the second Test match between India and South Africa in India?
The live telecast of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India and South Africa in India?
The live streaming of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

