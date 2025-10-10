India vs West Indies 2nd Test pitch report, Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket over the years As India gear up to face West Indies in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, all eyes will be on the surface, one that has historically offered a classic subcontinental experience. India lead the two-match series 1-0 after a crushing win in Ahmedabad and will look to complete the sweep in familiar home conditions.

IND vs WI 2nd Test weather forecast

The weather in Delhi is expected to be perfect for Test cricket. Daytime temperatures will hover around 32°C, cooling slightly to 24°C in the evenings. Humidity levels will be low, ensuring ideal conditions for both players and spectators. Importantly, no rain is forecast during the five-day match, reducing any risk of weather-related interruptions. With clear skies and light winds expected, fans can look forward to a full contest without delays. A quick outfield and bright sunshine early on should encourage fluent batting, especially on the first two days.

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium traditionally favours batters early on, thanks to its black-soil base. Days 1 and 2 usually offer consistent bounce and good carry, making it favourable for strokeplay. Batters who settle in can score freely, making the toss crucial, the team batting first will look to post a big total. However, as the match enters Day 3 and beyond, the pitch tends to deteriorate. Cracks appear, the bounce becomes uneven, and turn comes into play. Spinners typically thrive in these conditions, especially with the rough forming outside the batters' off stump. While pacers may find some early movement with the new ball, they'll need to rely on reverse swing as the game progresses.