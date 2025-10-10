India vs West Indies Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket over the years

India stamped their authority in the opening Test against West Indies, registering a thumping victory by an innings and 140 runs to take a commanding 1-0 lead in the two-match series. With the series already out of West Indies' reach, the two sides now gear up for the second and final Test.
The final clash will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from October 10 to 14. Given the proximity of India’s upcoming tour to Australia, the hosts may consider rotating a few players to manage workloads and test bench strength.
For West Indies, it has been a disappointing campaign so far. After a lacklustre performance in the first match, they will need a remarkable turnaround to pose any threat to the dominant Indian side in Delhi.
IND vs WI: Head-to-Head in Test
Total Matches: 101
India: 24
West Indies: 30
No Result/Drawn: 47
|India vs West Indies Test series results
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|West Indies in India Test Series
|1948/49
|West Indies
|1–0 (5)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|1952/53
|West Indies
|1–0 (5)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|1958/59
|West Indies
|3–0 (5)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|1961/62
|West Indies
|5–0 (5)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|1966/67
|West Indies
|2–0 (3)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|1970/71
|India
|1–0 (5)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|1974/75
|West Indies
|3–2 (5)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|1975/76
|West Indies
|2–1 (4)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|1978/79
|India
|1–0 (6)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|1982/83
|West Indies
|2–0 (5)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|1983/84
|West Indies
|3–0 (6)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|1987/88
|Drawn
|1–1 (4)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|1988/89
|West Indies
|3–0 (4)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|1994/95
|Drawn
|1–1 (3)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|1996/97
|West Indies
|1–0 (5)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|2002
|West Indies
|2–1 (5)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2002/03
|India
|2–0 (3)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|2006
|India
|1–0 (4)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|2011
|India
|1–0 (3)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2011/12
|India
|2–0 (3)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2013/14
|India
|2–0 (2)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|2016
|India
|2–0 (4)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2018/19
|India
|2–0 (2)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|2019
|India
|2–0 (2)
|India in West Indies Test Series
|2023
|India
|1–0 (2)
|West Indies in India Test Series
|2025/26
|TBD
|TBD