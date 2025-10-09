Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, free live streaming

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, free live streaming

The Delhi wicket is expected to assist spinners, as it usually does in red-ball cricket, unlike in limited-overs formats where batting-friendly surfaces often lead to high-scoring encounters.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: All you need to know
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: All you need to know
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will look to complete a clean sweep in the two-match Test series against the West Indies when Shubman Gill’s men take the field on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts are unlikely to make changes to their playing 11, as assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had indicated two days before the match.
 
However, with captain Shubman Gill revealing during the pre-match press conference that the management is working to create a pool of fast bowlers, it would not come as a surprise if Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj are rested for the Delhi Test.
 
“We have a pool of good fast bowlers, and we want to be able to keep rotating them so that they get enough opportunities, you know, whenever we tour South Africa, Australia, or New Zealand,” Gill said on the eve of the match. 
 
The Delhi wicket is expected to assist spinners, as it usually does in red-ball cricket, unlike in limited-overs formats where batting-friendly surfaces often lead to high-scoring encounters.
 
With the onset of winter in Delhi, the morning conditions could add some movement for seamers during the first hour of play on Day 1. India might consider bringing in Prasidh Krishna to give him adequate match time. As the game progresses, the pitch is expected to become increasingly spin-friendly.
 
India vs West Indies Playing 11 prediction
 
India Playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna
 
West Indies Playing 11 (probables): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
 
India vs West Indies Head-to-Head in Test cricket
  • Total matches played: 101
  • India won: 24
  • West Indies won: 30
  • Tie: 47
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test full squad
 
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy
 
West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach
 

India vs West Indies 2nd Test live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the IND vs WI 2nd Test match take place?
  The 2nd Test between India and West Indies will begin on Friday, 10 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?
 
The IND vs WI 2nd Test match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
 
At what time will the live toss for the IND vs WI 2nd Test take place?
 
The toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will take place at 9:00 AM IST.
 
At what time will the IND vs WI 2nd Test match begin?
 
The first ball of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match in India?
 
The live telecast for the IND vs WI 2nd Test match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test match in India?
 
Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

Rohit, Kohli are in India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup plan: Shubman Gill

IND vs AUS: New ODI captain Shubman Gill wants to imbibe Rohit's calmness

Cummins, Head offered ₹58 crore each for exclusive T20 league deals: Report

Alyssa Healy draws confidence from Australia's depth before India clash

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs West IndiesIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story