India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, free live streaming

India will look to complete a clean sweep in the two-match Test series against the West Indies when Shubman Gill’s men take the field on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts are unlikely to make changes to their playing 11, as assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had indicated two days before the match. However, with captain Shubman Gill revealing during the pre-match press conference that the management is working to create a pool of fast bowlers, it would not come as a surprise if Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj are rested for the Delhi Test.

The Delhi wicket is expected to assist spinners, as it usually does in red-ball cricket, unlike in limited-overs formats where batting-friendly surfaces often lead to high-scoring encounters. With the onset of winter in Delhi, the morning conditions could add some movement for seamers during the first hour of play on Day 1. India might consider bringing in Prasidh Krishna to give him adequate match time. As the game progresses, the pitch is expected to become increasingly spin-friendly.

India vs West Indies Playing 11 prediction India Playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna West Indies Playing 11 (probables): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales India vs West Indies Head-to-Head in Test cricket Total matches played: 101

India won: 24

West Indies won: 30

Tie: 47

India vs West Indies 2nd Test full squad India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach India vs West Indies 2nd Test live telecast and streaming details When does the IND vs WI 2nd Test match take place?

The 2nd Test between India and West Indies will begin on Friday, 10 October 2025. What is the venue of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match? The IND vs WI 2nd Test match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. At what time will the live toss for the IND vs WI 2nd Test take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will take place at 9:00 AM IST. At what time will the IND vs WI 2nd Test match begin? The first ball of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.