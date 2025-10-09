IND vs AUS: New ODI captain Shubman Gill wants to imbibe Rohit's calmness

When Shubman Gill walks out for the coin toss in Australia on October 19, it won’t just mark a new chapter for Indian cricket — it will signal a generational shift wrapped in continuity. The 25-year-old, newly entrusted with India’s ODI captaincy, carries the promise of youth and the poise of maturity — something that was evident when he addressed the media ahead of the India vs West Indies second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This was Gill’s first interaction with mediapersons after replacing India’s most successful ODI captain , Rohit Sharma.

There has been chatter among Indian cricket fans about Rohit’s removal as ODI captain despite leading the team to a Champions Trophy win in March. Meanwhile, when Rohit avoided mentioning head coach Gautam Gambhir while speaking about the Champions Trophy triumph, fans took to social media to speculate that all might not be well between the two.

However, Gill heaped praise on Rohit when asked what he had learned from his predecessor. For Gill, leadership is not about loud gestures or sweeping overhauls. It is, as he puts it, about imbibing calmness — the same quiet strength that Rohit Sharma brought into every huddle, every tense chase, and every dressing-room conversation. “The calmness of Rohit bhai and the friendships that he created among the group — I want to imbibe that,” Gill said, speaking ahead of the second Test against the West Indies. The words reflected both reverence and readiness — a young man preparing to fill the shoes of a modern great.

The next in line Gill’s official reign as ODI captain begins with India’s three-match series in Australia, scheduled from October 19 to 25. The tour will test not just his tactical acumen but also his temperament — a quality that has drawn comparisons with some of India’s finest leaders. Having already taken charge of the Test side earlier this year, Gill now stands at the heart of India’s long-term planning — a bridge between the veterans who shaped the golden decade and the generation waiting in the wings. His appointment comes at a time of transition. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from T20 Internationals and Tests, their experience and presence remain confined to the 50-over format. Questions have swirled about their future, but Gill was quick to quell the noise. “The two have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them,” he said firmly — a captain in tone as much as in title.