ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

After dominant wins over Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts India have made a strong start to their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign. However, the real challenge begins now for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team.

India’s next fixture sees them take on South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the first in a tough four-match stretch that also includes heavyweights Australia, England, and New Zealand. This upcoming phase is expected to play a crucial role in determining India’s final position in the group stage and their title credentials.

South Africa, who were handed a heavy 10-wicket defeat by England, bounced back with an impressive six-wicket win over New Zealand. They'll be keen to build on that momentum, but beating an in-form Indian side on home soil will be no easy task.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs South Africa Women playing 11 India Women playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur/Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud South Africa Women playing 11 (probable): Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba India Women vs South Africa Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

Total matches played: 33 India Women won: 20 South Africa Women won: 12 No result/tied: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs South Africa Women full squad India Women’s squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India Women will go toe-to-toe with South Africa Women in match 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 9. What will be the venue for the India Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 9? The match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?