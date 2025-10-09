Home / Cricket / News / Rohit, Kohli are in India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup plan: Shubman Gill

Rohit, Kohli are in India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup plan: Shubman Gill

The experience and skill that Rohit bhai and Virat bhai have - very few players possess that, they are very much in the mix for the ODI World Cup 2027, says Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's 2027 World Cup scheme of things, says India ODI captain Shubman Gill
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has put speculation to rest over the future of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, assuring fans that both stalwarts remain integral to India’s roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, the 25-year-old skipper outlined his vision for continuity and transition — one that values experience as much as fresh energy.
 
‘They are very much in the mix’
 
Facing the media for the first time since being handed the ODI reins, Gill was unequivocal about the role of India’s senior-most players. “The experience and skill that Rohit bhai and Virat bhai have — very few players possess that. Very few have helped India win as many matches as they both have,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference. “They are very much in the mix for the ODI World Cup 2027.”
 
The statement came as a major reassurance for Indian fans still adjusting to the new leadership era. Gill’s calm yet confident tone mirrored the maturity of a player who has grown up under the wings of those he now leads alongside. 
 
Why this story matters
 
The clarification from India’s new ODI captain comes at a time of significant change in Indian cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently appointed Gill as captain for the 50-over format, replacing Rohit Sharma, who guided the team to the Champions Trophy 2025 title and the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
 
The move, part of the Gautam Gambhir–led team management’s long-term strategy, is seen as a step toward building a squad capable of peaking by the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. However, the decision also sparked widespread debate — was this the beginning of a generational shift or an abrupt change in leadership philosophy?
 
By reaffirming Rohit and Kohli’s inclusion in the 2027 plans, Gill not only quashed exit rumours but also restored clarity about India’s white-ball direction. It signals that the transition will be evolutionary, not revolutionary, blending youthful vigour with the wisdom of two modern-day greats.
 
Why was Rohit replaced as ODI captain?
 
The men’s selection committee, in consultation with the Gambhir-led management and senior BCCI officials, decided to hand over the ODI captaincy to Gill midway through the current World Cup cycle. The move is believed to be part of a two-year leadership grooming phase — allowing Gill to gain experience before India’s title challenge in 2027.
 
While Rohit Sharma, now 38, led India with aggression and tactical brilliance, selectors appear to be looking ahead to ensure stability for the next major ICC event. By 2027, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38, and while both are expected to feature as key players, the team’s leadership structure is being future-proofed.
 
Under Rohit, India delivered consistent results in ICC tournaments — including a commanding Champions Trophy 2025 triumph without losing a match and a dominant 2023 World Cup campaign, where India reached the final. Yet, the decision to pass the baton now suggests a desire to begin the next phase of team-building while preserving continuity in experience.
 
How fans reacted to the captaincy change
 
The BCCI’s decision to replace Rohit with Gill drew an emotional reaction across social media. Many fans expressed disappointment, calling it “too soon” to move on from one of India’s most successful white-ball captains.  
Some supporters questioned the timing, while others saw it as a bold but necessary step to prepare for the future. The narrative took another turn when Rohit, during a Champions Trophy felicitation event, refrained from mentioning head coach Gautam Gambhir, fuelling speculation about tensions within the camp.
Gill’s measured statement on Thursday — affirming Rohit and Kohli’s place in the team’s long-term vision — appears to have calmed the storm. Many fans welcomed his respectful tone and maturity, praising him for “balancing transition with tradition.”
 
A new chapter with familiar pillars
 
As Shubman Gill prepares to lead India’s ODI squad in Australia later this month, his words offer a glimpse into how he envisions the road ahead — one where Rohit Sharma’s calmness, Kohli’s intensity, and Gill’s composure coexist to shape India’s next cricketing era.
 
The 2027 World Cup may still be two years away, but India’s blueprint is already in motion — a blend of legacy and leadership, where the old guard continues to guide the new.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cummins, Head offered ₹58 crore each for exclusive T20 league deals: Report

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live match time and streaming details

Australia's Pat Cummins likely to miss Ashes opener due to back injury

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule, match time, live streaming

Topics :Shubman GillRohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia cricket teamICC World Cup

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story