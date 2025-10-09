Rohit, Kohli are in India's 2027 ICC ODI World Cup plan: Shubman Gill

India’s new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has put speculation to rest over the future of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, assuring fans that both stalwarts remain integral to India’s roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, the 25-year-old skipper outlined his vision for continuity and transition — one that values experience as much as fresh energy.

‘They are very much in the mix’

Facing the media for the first time since being handed the ODI reins, Gill was unequivocal about the role of India’s senior-most players. “The experience and skill that Rohit bhai and Virat bhai have — very few players possess that. Very few have helped India win as many matches as they both have,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference. “They are very much in the mix for the ODI World Cup 2027.”

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: New ODI captain Shubman Gill wants to imbibe Rohit's calmness The statement came as a major reassurance for Indian fans still adjusting to the new leadership era. Gill’s calm yet confident tone mirrored the maturity of a player who has grown up under the wings of those he now leads alongside. Why this story matters The clarification from India’s new ODI captain comes at a time of significant change in Indian cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently appointed Gill as captain for the 50-over format, replacing Rohit Sharma, who guided the team to the Champions Trophy 2025 title and the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

The move, part of the Gautam Gambhir–led team management’s long-term strategy, is seen as a step toward building a squad capable of peaking by the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. However, the decision also sparked widespread debate — was this the beginning of a generational shift or an abrupt change in leadership philosophy? By reaffirming Rohit and Kohli’s inclusion in the 2027 plans, Gill not only quashed exit rumours but also restored clarity about India’s white-ball direction. It signals that the transition will be evolutionary, not revolutionary, blending youthful vigour with the wisdom of two modern-day greats.

Why was Rohit replaced as ODI captain? The men’s selection committee, in consultation with the Gambhir-led management and senior BCCI officials, decided to hand over the ODI captaincy to Gill midway through the current World Cup cycle. The move is believed to be part of a two-year leadership grooming phase — allowing Gill to gain experience before India’s title challenge in 2027. While Rohit Sharma, now 38, led India with aggression and tactical brilliance, selectors appear to be looking ahead to ensure stability for the next major ICC event. By 2027, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38, and while both are expected to feature as key players, the team’s leadership structure is being future-proofed.

Under Rohit, India delivered consistent results in ICC tournaments — including a commanding Champions Trophy 2025 triumph without losing a match and a dominant 2023 World Cup campaign, where India reached the final. Yet, the decision to pass the baton now suggests a desire to begin the next phase of team-building while preserving continuity in experience. How fans reacted to the captaincy change The BCCI’s decision to replace Rohit with Gill drew an emotional reaction across social media. Many fans expressed disappointment, calling it “too soon” to move on from one of India’s most successful white-ball captains.

Some supporters questioned the timing, while others saw it as a bold but necessary step to prepare for the future. The narrative took another turn when Rohit, during a Champions Trophy felicitation event, refrained from mentioning head coach Gautam Gambhir, fuelling speculation about tensions within the camp. ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma credits Dravid's processes for India's Champions Trophy win Gill’s measured statement on Thursday — affirming Rohit and Kohli’s place in the team’s long-term vision — appears to have calmed the storm. Many fans welcomed his respectful tone and maturity, praising him for “balancing transition with tradition.” A new chapter with familiar pillars