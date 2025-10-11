Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 2: Jaiswal run-out on 175; IND lose 3rd wicket
Live New Update

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 2: Jaiswal run-out on 175; IND lose 3rd wicket

Jaiswal was the star of the opening day, playing a sublime unbeaten knock of 173 off 253 balls, showcasing his growing stature in red-ball cricket.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IND vs WI 2nd Test
IND vs WI 2nd Test

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will see Team India resume their dominant performance on Day 1 with their innings at 318/2 and with skipper Shubman Gill and the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.  Jaiswal was the star of the opening day, playing a sublime unbeaten knock of 173 off 253 balls, showcasing his growing stature in red-ball cricket. He anchored the innings superbly and stitched a mammoth 193-run stand with debutant Sai Sudharsan, who impressed with a composed 55.
 
Gill, though watchful, will be eyeing a big score on Day 2 as India look to push further ahead in this match. The West Indies bowlers, barring Jomel Warrican who picked up both wickets, struggled with their line and length, allowing India to dominate the middle sessions.  With a solid platform already in place, the Indian camp will be aiming to bat long and deep, potentially setting up the match with an eye on a series win. Stay tuned as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, scores, stats, and expert analysis from what promises to be another gripping day of Test cricket. 
 
IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2: 
India 1st Inning
318-2 (90 ov) CRR:3.53
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 173 253 22 0 68.38  
KL Rahul st T Imlach b JA Warrican 38 54 5 1 70.37  
Sai Sudharsan lbw b JA Warrican 87 165 12 0 52.73  
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 20 68 3 0 29.41  
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 318 (2 wkts, 90 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
58-1(KL Rahul 17.3),251-2(Sai Sudharsan 68.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jayden Seales 16 1 59 0 0 0 3.69
Anderson Phillip 13 2 44 0 0 0 3.38
Justin Greaves 8 1 26 0 0 0 3.25
Khary Pierre 20 1 74 0 0 0 3.7
Jomel Warrican 20 3 60 2 0 0 3
Roston Chase 13 0 55 0 0 0 4.23
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
 
Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match from New Delhi here

10:15 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 0 0 0; IND 356/3 after 98 overs; Shubman Gill 45 (88) Nitish Reddy 10 (23)
 
Seales continues the attack for West Indies and concedes 1 runs from the over.

10:10 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4 0 0 1 wd 0 0; IND 355/3 after 97 overs; Shubman Gill 44 (87) Nitish Reddy 10 (18)
 
Phillip continues the attack for West Indies and concedes 6 runs from the over.

10:04 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: Maiden over from Seales!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 349/3 after 96 overs; Shubman Gill 39 (83) Nitish Reddy 10 (16)
 
Seales continues the attack for West Indies and bowls a maiden over.

9:52 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary 2 0 0 0 0 4; IND 343/3 after 93 overs; Shubman Gill 33 (77) Nitish Reddy 10 (9)
 
Seales continues the attack for West Indies and concedes 6 runs from the over.

9:48 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 4 0 4; IND 337/3 after 93 overs; Shubman Gill 33 (77) Nitish Reddy 4 (4)
 
Phillip continues the attack for West Indies and concedes 8 runs from the over.

9:44 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 W 0 0 0 4; IND 329/3 after 92 overs; Shubman Gill 25 (71) Nitish Reddy 4 (4)
 
Seales continues the attack for West Indies and concedes 4 runs from the over.

9:40 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: Jaiswal loses his wicket!

Yashasvi Jaiswal is run-out after a bad mix up in the middle as he misses out on his double hundred. 175-run knock in the end.

9:36 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 1 1 0 4; IND 325/2 after 91 overs; Shubman Gill 25 (71) Yashasvi Jaiswal 175 (256)
 
Phillip continues the attack for West Indies
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a boundary towards fine leg.
 
Ball 5 - Gill hits it towards square leg. No run.
 
Ball 4 - Jaiswal takes another single.
 
Ball 3 - Gill takes a quick single towards mid on.
 
Ball 2 - A single on the next one towards point.
 
Ball 1 - Jaiswal leaves the first ball outside off stump

9:26 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing a big 1st innings total!

With eight wickets in hand and the pitch showing no signs of abrasiveness, India are expected to pile up a total in excess of 550 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is going through his pre-game rituals, hitting as many balls as he can. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, who are not expected to play any part in India’s batting innings, are practising slip catches. Light roller is being used at the start of Day 2 play.

9:20 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: Darren Ganga on the pitch today!

Darren Ganga: It looks like a 3rd/4th day pitch. Because of the wear and tear, it's a very dry surface, but I still think it will be good for batting. The spinners have a chance of using their conditions to their advantage, and that is something that I'd like to see the West Indian spinners do. Try to use the rough areas as their guide to pitch the ball into those areas, to bring those variabilities of bounce. The other end has more grass. Naturally, you would think that captains will operate their pace bowlers because the grass layer is more intense. The surface has a couple of bare spots and bowlers could probably get variability in terms of pace, and maybe bounce too. So, there's enough in that pitch to keep bowlers interested.

9:11 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: Pitch report from Arun Jaitley Stadium!

The pitch looks good for batting, with no noticeable rough patches. The dead grass has worn down a bit since Day 1. The surface is expected to remain true through the first session on Day 2 as well.

9:08 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: India's batting performance!

India’s dominant batting performance was largely due to the nature of the pitch. In his debut Test as captain, Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat on a slow, black soil surface that offered minimal help to the bowlers. Once India weathered the initial new-ball spell—the only phase where West Indies showed some control—it quickly became clear that the bowlers were in for a tough day. With little movement or bounce to work with, and against the composed partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, the pitch heavily tilted the contest in favor of the batters.

8:51 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 2: Jaiswal-Gill look to pile on runs!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. Dominant India will be looking to pile on more runs as they resume at 318/2 on Day 2 hoping to only bat for one innings in this Test and put up a mammoth total on the board for the Windies. Jaiswal would be eyeing another double ton at home. Action begins at 9:30 AM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs West IndiesIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News