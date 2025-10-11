India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 2: Jaiswal run-out on 175; IND lose 3rd wicket

Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will see Team India resume their dominant performance on Day 1 with their innings at 318/2 and with skipper Shubman Gill and the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. Jaiswal was the star of the opening day, playing a sublime unbeaten knock of 173 off 253 balls, showcasing his growing stature in red-ball cricket. He anchored the innings superbly and stitched a mammoth 193-run stand with debutant Sai Sudharsan, who impressed with a composed 55.

With a solid platform already in place, the Indian camp will be aiming to bat long and deep, potentially setting up the match with an eye on a series win. Stay tuned as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, scores, stats, and expert analysis from what promises to be another gripping day of Test cricket. ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar launches sportswear and athleisure brand TEN x YOU Gill, though watchful, will be eyeing a big score on Day 2 as India look to push further ahead in this match. The West Indies bowlers, barring Jomel Warrican who picked up both wickets, struggled with their line and length, allowing India to dominate the middle sessions.

IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2: India 1st Inning 318-2 (90 ov) CRR:3.53 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 173 253 22 0 68.38 KL Rahul st T Imlach b JA Warrican 38 54 5 1 70.37 Sai Sudharsan lbw b JA Warrican 87 165 12 0 52.73 Shubman Gill (C) Not out 20 68 3 0 29.41 Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 318 (2 wkts, 90 Ov) Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Fall of Wickets 58-1(KL Rahul 17.3),251-2(Sai Sudharsan 68.3) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jayden Seales 16 1 59 0 0 0 3.69 Anderson Phillip 13 2 44 0 0 0 3.38 Justin Greaves 8 1 26 0 0 0 3.25 Khary Pierre 20 1 74 0 0 0 3.7 Jomel Warrican 20 3 60 2 0 0 3 Roston Chase 13 0 55 0 0 0 4.23

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:

India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match from New Delhi here