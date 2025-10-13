India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 4: Jadeja breaks the partnership; Campbell departs

Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies from New Delhi will see West Indies batters Shai Hope and John Campbell continue their century run stand in the middle and will hopefully cut down India's lead further on the day to try and avoid another defeat.

After a dominant start by India across the first two days, Day 3 witnessed a spirited fightback from the West Indies, spearheaded by half-centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell. Their unbeaten partnership brought some much-needed resilience to the visitors’ innings and marked their best batting day of the tour so far.

India had earlier posted a mammoth 518/5 declared, riding on centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Shubman Gill, alongside useful contributions from Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout on Day 3, claiming a five-wicket haul to bowl West Indies out for 248, handing India a 270-run first-innings lead.

Forced to follow on, the West Indies stumbled early to 35/2 at Tea, but Hope and Campbell steadied the ship with a century stand that has now trimmed the deficit to under 100 runs heading into Day 4.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2nd Test: Coach explain why India enforced follow-on on Windies WI 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 4: West Indies 2nd Inning 173-2 (49 ov) CRR:3.53 Batter R B 4s 6s SR John Campbell Not out 87 145 9 2 60 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c S Gill b M Siraj 10 30 1 0 33.33 Alick Athanaze b W Sundar 7 17 1 0 41.18 Shai Hope Not out 66 103 8 2 64.08 Extras 3 (b 2, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 173 (2 wkts, 49 Ov) Yet to Bat Roston Chase,Tevin Imlach,Justin Greaves,Jomel Warrican,Khary Pierre,Anderson Phillip,Jayden Seales Fall of Wickets 17-1(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 8.3),35-2(Alick Athanaze 14.3) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Mohammed Siraj 6 2 10 1 0 0 1.67 Ravindra Jadeja 14 3 52 0 1 0 3.71 Washington Sundar 13 3 44 1 0 0 3.38 Kuldeep Yadav 11 0 53 0 0 0 4.82 Jasprit Bumrah 4 2 9 0 0 0 2.25 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 3 0 0 0 3 Can West Indies build a lead and set India a target? Or will India strike early and push for a win?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:

India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 4 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 4 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 4 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match from New Delhi here