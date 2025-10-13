Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 4: Jadeja breaks the partnership; Campbell departs
Live New Update

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 4: Jadeja breaks the partnership; Campbell departs

Jadeja gets the breakthrough in the morning session for India as Campbell departs after making his maiden Test century. WI now trail by 58 runs.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IND vs WI 2nd Test
IND vs WI 2nd Test

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

11:21 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: WI 244/3 after 75 overs!

Shai Hope and Roston Chase continued to build steadily, taking West Indies to 244/3 after 75 overs. Hope remained composed, pushing into the 80s with sharp singles and soft hands in defense. Chase looked more enterprising, reverse-sweeping and late-dabbing for boundaries, especially off Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav was reintroduced from a new end but Hope neutralized his leg-spin with confident front-foot play. Jadeja maintained tight lines but couldn’t break the stand. India’s bowlers, visibly tiring after 150+ overs in the field, struggled to generate breakthroughs on a placid surface, as the West Indies pair kept the scoreboard ticking.

11:06 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: WI 231/3 after 70 overs!

Shai Hope continued to anchor the innings with composed defense, rotating strike while approaching his century. Roston Chase added a touch of aggression, smashing Washington Sundar for a clean six over cow corner and then reverse-sweeping him for a boundary in the 69th over. Jadeja bowled with tight lines, producing back-to-back maidens to keep the pressure on. Kuldeep Yadav returned to the attack but was dealt with calmly by Hope and Chase. The duo looked settled, taking West Indies to 231/3 at the end of 70 overs, steadily reducing the deficit while keeping the Indian bowlers at bay.

10:49 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: WI 217/3 after 65 overs!

John Campbell reached his maiden Test century in style, slog-sweeping Ravindra Jadeja for six in the 58th over. He became the first West Indian opener to score a Test ton in India since 2002. The 177-run stand with Shai Hope was broken in the 64th over when Campbell, on 115, was trapped LBW by Jadeja while attempting a reverse sweep. Shai Hope continued to anchor the innings, reaching 80 with a mix of solid defense and occasional boundaries, including a crisp punch through point off Siraj. Roston Chase played out a cautious few deliveries as West Indies progressed steadily to 217/3.

10:40 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: Campbell departs!

Campbell departs as Jadeja gets the crucial wicket for India in the morning session. WI review lost as the centurion makes way after the drinks break.

10:17 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: WI 197/2 in 60 overs!

John Campbell reached his maiden Test century in style with a massive slog-sweep six off Ravindra Jadeja in the 58th over, marking a historic knock — the first by a West Indies opener against India since 2006 and in India since 2002. He celebrated his milestone in his 50th Test innings, showing grit and composure. Shai Hope remained steady at the other end, surviving a sharp turning delivery from Jadeja and adding leg byes to the tally. Jasprit Bumrah kept things tight with successive maiden overs, probing the outside edge and finding some reverse swing. West Indies progressed to 197/2 after 60 overs, showcasing admirable defiance.

10:09 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: Campbell gets his maiden ton!

Campbell completes his maiden Test ton for West Indies in style with a SIX.

9:58 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: WI 187/2 after 55 overs!

West Indies continued their solid resistance on Day 4 with John Campbell and Shai Hope extending their 150-run stand. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a probing spell, conceding just one run in the 55th over, including a big LBW review against Campbell that was overturned due to an inside edge. Hope added a boundary in the 53rd over with a thick edge past gully, while Campbell rotated strike effectively. Ravindra Jadeja, though tidy, remained wicketless despite building pressure. The pair remained composed under testing conditions, frustrating India’s attack and steadily narrowing the deficit. Campbell reached 94* and Hope 73* as WI moved to 187/2.

9:42 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: Maiden by Jadeja!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; WI 177/2 after 52 overs; Shai Hope 67 (107) Campbell 90 (155)
 
Jadeja continues the attack for India and bowls a maiden over.

9:39 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: Maiden by Bumrah!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; WI 177/2 after 51 overs; Shai Hope 67 (105) Campbell 90 (155)
 
Bumrah continues the attack for India and bowls a maiden over.

9:34 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: 4 runs off the over!

Over Summary 1 2 0 0 1 0; WI 177/2 after 50 overs; Shai Hope 67 (105) Campbell 90 (149)
 
Jadeja continues the attack for India and concedes 4 runs from the over.

9:31 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: Action begins!

The players are on the ground as the Day 4 action begins courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja.

9:11 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: How will Day 4 turn out?

Will the West Indies continue their grind today, or will India come up with a renewed plan on Day 4? India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said after the end of Day 3 that the pitch had become slower than expected, contrary to their assessment when they enforced the follow-on on the visitors.
 
“We thought by the close of play it would be at its worst, but it seems to have slowed down even more. It’s quite challenging to get any pace off the surface. As I said, you have to really fire the ball in — but when you do that, there’s less chance of spin.”

9:00 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: Kuldeep Yadav looking to replicate 1st innings form?

In the first phase, he was in control, claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, after the follow-on in the second innings, the West Indies batsmen took an aggressive approach, and he ended up conceding 53 runs from 11 overs.

8:52 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: WI fightback!

On the third day of the Test match at Feroz Shah Kotla, the West Indies cricket team mounted a resilient comeback after being asked to follow-on, following a heavy defeat in the earlier match of the series. Facing early trouble at 35/2 in their second innings, John Campbell and Shai Hope stitched together a vital, unbeaten century partnership—West Indies' best of 2025—ensuring that the game would go into a fourth day. They held firm throughout the third session, marking their first session win of the series. As they ended the day 97 runs behind, they showcased a renewed sense of determination and pride, standing up to India’s dominance.

8:45 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 4: WI looking to build on Day 3 finish!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi. West Indies batters John Campbell and Shai Hope will look to continue their century stand finish on Day 3 and hope to further cut down on India's lead today.

Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies from New Delhi will see West Indies batters Shai Hope and John Campbell continue their century run stand in the middle and will hopefully cut down India's lead further on the day to try and avoid another defeat.
 
After a dominant start by India across the first two days, Day 3 witnessed a spirited fightback from the West Indies, spearheaded by half-centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell. Their unbeaten partnership brought some much-needed resilience to the visitors’ innings and marked their best batting day of the tour so far.
 
India had earlier posted a mammoth 518/5 declared, riding on centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Shubman Gill, alongside useful contributions from Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout on Day 3, claiming a five-wicket haul to bowl West Indies out for 248, handing India a 270-run first-innings lead.
 
Forced to follow on, the West Indies stumbled early to 35/2 at Tea, but Hope and Campbell steadied the ship with a century stand that has now trimmed the deficit to under 100 runs heading into Day 4.
 
Can West Indies build a lead and set India a target? Or will India strike early and push for a win?    WI 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 4: 
West Indies 2nd Inning
173-2 (49 ov) CRR:3.53
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
John Campbell Not out 87 145 9 2 60  
Tagenarine Chanderpaul c S Gill b M Siraj 10 30 1 0 33.33  
Alick Athanaze b W Sundar 7 17 1 0 41.18  
Shai Hope Not out 66 103 8 2 64.08  
Extras 3 (b 2, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0)  
Total 173 (2 wkts, 49 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Roston Chase,Tevin Imlach,Justin Greaves,Jomel Warrican,Khary Pierre,Anderson Phillip,Jayden Seales  
Fall of Wickets
17-1(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 8.3),35-2(Alick Athanaze 14.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Mohammed Siraj 6 2 10 1 0 0 1.67
Ravindra Jadeja 14 3 52 0 1 0 3.71
Washington Sundar 13 3 44 1 0 0 3.38
Kuldeep Yadav 11 0 53 0 0 0 4.82
Jasprit Bumrah 4 2 9 0 0 0 2.25
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 3 0 0 0 3
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 4 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 4 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
 
Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 4 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match from New Delhi here

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs West IndiesTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News