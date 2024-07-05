Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Shukla hits back at Thackeray, says cannot prioritise one city over another

Shukla hits back at Thackeray, says cannot prioritise one city over another

"Yesterday's celebration in Mumbai is also a strong message to the BCCI... Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai!, Thackeray had written on X

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev
"This is purely a decision keeping in mind the entire country and all the venues. You cannot confine to one venue," explained the senior board official. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BCCI cannot prioritise one city over another when it comes to organising important finals, said board's vice-president on Friday in response to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's demand.

Following a massive turnout during Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup victory parade on Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, Thackeray had urged BCCI to not "take away" any final match from Mumbai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Yesterday's celebration in Mumbai is also a strong message to the BCCI... Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai!, Thackeray had written on X.

"It is BCCI's policy that where the final should take place. It cannot always be given to a particular city, Shukla told PTI on Friday.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal whereas the world's largest stadium in terms of sitting capacity, in Ahmedabad, was the venue for the final.

"There has been a final match -- 1987 World Cup -- in Kolkata also, and Kolkata is considered as Mecca. So it can't be decided that it should always happen in a particular city," Shukla said.

"There are semi-finals and finals which have taken place in Mumbai. Similarly, Ahmedabad ground has got a capacity of 1,30,000, and we go by capacity also, he continued.

Kolkata (Eden Gardens) has got a big capacity, around 80,000 spectators (approx. 66,000) can be accommodated. Similarly, other cities also.

More From This Section

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Playing 11, live time (IST) and live streaming

Team India victory parade: Players dance to tunes of 'dhol', celebrate win

Pakistan's Babar Azam seeks help of Australian power-hitting coach Young

Laura Wolvaardt praises South Africa's 'grit' after loss against India

Anshuman Gaekwad battling blood cancer in London, needs financial support

"This is purely a decision keeping in mind the entire country and all the venues. You cannot confine to one venue," explained the senior board official.

Shukla said it will not be correct to remain confined to a specific venue for hosting key matches.

He also praised fans in Mumbai for turning up in large numbers for the open bus parade and hailed the Mumbai Police for smoothly managing the show.

We were really delighted to see Mumbaikars and their response. Mumbai is always our priority. It's not that (it is not). But it has to be decided by the entire BCCI, where to host finals, where to have semi-finals... Every match is important, he said.

Mumbai is always on our priority list. But saying that all the finals should take place in one city... It never happens in any country, Shukla added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Never take away WC final from Mumbai,' Thackeray takes swipe at BCCI

BCCI officials present India team with Rs 125 cr cheque at Wankhede Stadium

Open bus parade to special offerings: India's World Cup trophy celebrations

T20 champions arrive in Delhi to fan frenzy; team meets PM over breakfast

Afghan women cricketers request ICC to set up refugee team in Australia

Topics :BCCICricket

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story