Gavaskar, Pawar to be honoured with life-size statues at MCA museum

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and former BCCI President Sharad Pawar will be honoured with life-size statues at the entrance of the new Mumbai Cricket Association's museum, the governing body said on Thursday.

The 'MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum' will be inaugurated in the second half of August and located at the Wankhede Stadium, as a tribute to Mumbai's rich cricketing heritage and the legendary figures who have shaped its success.

At the museum's entrance, visitors will be welcomed by life-size statues of Shri Sharad Pawar and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar who remains one of Mumbai's and India's most iconic sporting figures, the MCA said in a release.

Gavaskar's statue, in particular, stands as a symbol of excellence and dedication that will inspire aspiring young cricketers for generations to come," it added. Gavaskar said in a statement that he is deeply touched and honoured with the gesture. I am deeply touched and tremendously honoured that my mother Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to have a statue of mine at the entrance of the new MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket museum at the Wankhede Stadium, he said. I will forever be grateful to Mumbai Cricket Association for holding my hand as I took my first steps in the game and to the BCCI for then giving me the opportunity to spread my wings and fulfil the dream of representing my country in the sport.