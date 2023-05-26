IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians will clash against Gujarat Titans



The journey for Gujarat Titans is not going to be easy for the defending champions, as Mumbai Indians are five-time winners of the Indian Premier League, and they know how to handle pressure in playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will play against each other in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Gujarat Titans will aim to confirm their berth into the finals for the second consecutive time as they lost against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1.

Mumbai Indians reached Qualifier 2 after defeating Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator on Wednesday. Mumbai's batting order is in great form after the second phase of IPL 2023, and they have successfully crossed the 200-mark five times in the season. Four out of five such occasions came while chasing the targets. MI vs GT: Head-to-head record



In their first encounter in IPL 2023, played on April 25, Pandya's team defeated MI by 55 runs. In the second half, Mumbai Indians got back to Gujarat Titans and defeated them by 27 runs on May 12. When it comes to head-to-head battles against each other, Mumbai Indians have an edge over Gujarat Titans. In three clashes against each other, Mumbai won twice, while Gujarat managed to win only once.

It's expected to be a tough match, as both teams have match-winners. MI vs GT: Pitch report



The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is conducive for batters, and viewers can expect a high-scoring match today. The pitch does have some assistance for bowlers at the start of the match. Qualifier 2 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium. It is the home ground of Gujarat Titans. So, Gujarat will most likely have a slight edge in today's match.

MI vs GT: Possible playing 11 Here are the possible playing XI for both teams:

Mumbai Indians:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph/Noor Ahmed/Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

When will Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians begin today? The Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin today at 7:30 pm.

Where to watch Qualifier 2? Qualifier 2 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The live telecast of the match can be enjoyed on the Star Sports network.

One can also watch the live action of Qualifier 2 at Jio Cinema for free.

