IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Highlights: Boult, Chahal and batters win it for Royals

, Impact Substitute options Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma,

RR playing 11,



Impact Substitute options Sandeep Sharma, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Highlights : Catch all the updates from the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network.

Impact Substitute options: Sandeep Sharma, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin

RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitute options: Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma

SRH playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in skipper Bhuvenshwar Kumar won the toss against Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson and decided to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the highest wicket taker for the Royals, taking 4/17. Earlier in the afternoon, after being asked to bat first, Royals went bang from the beginning as Buttler brought up his fifty in just 20 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson hit fifties too. Shimron Hetmyer scored 32 to get the Royals to 203 at the end of 20 overs.

Trent Boult was lethal at the start of the innings and picked two in the first over itself. Hyderabad never recovered from that loss and could only make 131-8 at the end. The Orange brigade was chasing 204, but never looked competitive, losing wickets at regular intervals.

All the big names failed and only Mayank Agarwal (28), Harry Brook (13), Abdul Samad (32*), Adil Rashid (18) and Umran Malik (19*) were able to reach double digits. None of them though was effective enough to cause any trouble to the Rajasthan side.