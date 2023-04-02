Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Highlights: Boult, Chahal and batters win it for Royals

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Highlights: Boult, Chahal and batters win it for Royals

Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: Trent Boult's early strikes, Chahal's four wickets and fifties from Buttler, Jaiswal and Samson gave Royals a massive win

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
IPL 2023 SRH vs RR  Highlights
 
7:43 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals win by 72 runs

7:42 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Match Summary

6:51 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: 7th wicket falls for Hyderabad, Rashid stumped

6:45 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Navdeep Saini comes in as first impact player for Rajasthan

7:43 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals win by 72 runs

7:42 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Match Summary

 
Trent Boult was lethal at the start of the innings and picked two in the first over itself. Hyderabad never recovered from that loss and could only make 131-8 at the end. The Orange brigade was chasing 204, but never looked competitive, losing wickets at regular intervals. 
 
All the big names failed and only Mayank Agarwal (28), Harry Brook (13), Abdul Samad (32*), Adil Rashid (18) and Umran Malik (19*) were able to reach double digits. None of them though was effective enough to cause any trouble to the Rajasthan side. 
 
Yuzvendra Chahal was the highest wicket taker for the Royals, taking 4/17. Earlier in the afternoon, after being asked to bat first, Royals went bang from the beginning as Buttler brought up his fifty in just 20 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson hit fifties too. Shimron Hetmyer scored 32 to get the Royals to 203 at the end of 20 overs. 
 

6:51 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: 7th wicket falls for Hyderabad, Rashid stumped

 
Yuzvendra Chahal looks in great touch as he has taken his third wicket of the evening. He bowled it away from the batter. It was a leg spinner and Rashid still went for the big shot and stepped out of teh crease. Sanju Samson completed an easy stumping. 
 

6:45 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Navdeep Saini comes in as first impact player for Rajasthan

6:41 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Mayank Agarwal out after trying to get a move on, Chahal gets him

6:38 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Ashwin gets Phillips, Hyderabad in a lot of trouble

6:36 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Sundar back to the pavilion

6:33 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Brook gone, Chahal gets him

5:48 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Trent Boult shocks Hyderabad with two wickets

 
Trent Boukt has shocked the hosts Hyderabad by removing their two lead batters in Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi. While Sharma was bowled through the gates with a yorker, Jason Holder took a stunning catch in the slips to remove Tripathi. 
 

5:19 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan finish at 203/5 in 20

 
So far it has been a brilliant over from Fazalhaq Farooqi as he has given just four runs in the first four balls. However Hetmyer hit a four and took two runs off the last ball to get the Rajasthan Royals past 200, they finished at 203/5 at the end of 20 overs. 
 

5:16 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Second wicket from Natarajan, gets Samson out

5:15 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Another fifty for Sanju Samson

5:12 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Natarajan removes Riyan Parag

5:11 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Umran Malik castles Padikkal

4:38 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Farooqi strikes again, gets Jaiswal

 
Fazalhaq Farooqi, after being unlucky on the catch to the wicket-keeper, has finally got the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very next ball. The Afghan is the only Hyderabadi so far to get wickets in this game as Royals have reached 141/2 in 13 overs thanks to fifties from Buttler and Jaiswal
 

4:32 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: 50 up for Jaiswal in only 34 balls

4:31 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: The best powerplay for the Royals in IPL history

4:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: New man in is Sanju Samson

4:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: That’s exactly how Buttler’s innings of 54 off 22 balls panned out

4:27 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Score: Jos Buttler was on fire till he lasted

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

