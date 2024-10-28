IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

With all ten IPL teams set to release their retention lists on October 31, MS Dhoni has confirmed his availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

There has been speculation over Dhoni's future since he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season and began batting lower in the order. However, CSK may now have the option to retain him as an uncapped player, following a revised rule allowing players who retired from international cricket for five years to be classified as uncapped.

“I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I’m able to play,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Dhoni as saying at a promotional event in Goa on Sunday. “Like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4 pm, just enjoying the game. But with professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy the game just as a game. So what I want to do is to balance emotions and commitments and enjoy the game for the next few years.”

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, expressing excitement over Dhoni's availability, told Cricbuzz, "When he is ready, what else do we want? We are happy."

Following left knee surgery in 2023, Dhoni batted lower in the order during the 2024 IPL season. He later clarified that this decision was to allow younger Indian players more game time ahead of the T20 World Cup.