Dhoni to Ruturaj: CSK's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to return with a mega auction in last week of November 2024. However, before that, BCCI has asked every team to finalise their retention list by the end of October, that is, October 31. According to official guidelines for IPL 2025 retention, teams are allowed up to six retentions, including at least one uncapped player.
In addition, teams can retain a capped player as an uncapped player if he has retired from international cricket at least five years ago. One team that can profit the most from the second rule is the five-time champion Chennai Super Kings, who now have the option to retain their former skipper and star player, MS Dhoni, as an uncapped player. But what could the final retention list of CSK for IPL 2025 look like? Let’s take a look.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK management has been known to stick to its tried-and-tested players for as long as possible. CSK made youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad the new team captain after MS Dhoni decided to step down from the position to initiate the team's transition phase.
Gaikwad has been one of CSK’s most consistent performers ever since he made his debut in 2020, and now, with the extra responsibility of captaincy handed over to him, CSK is more than likely to retain him as their first-choice retention for Rs 18 crore.
|Ruturaj Gaikwad stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|66
|8
|2380
|108*
|41.75
|136.86
|2
|18
|217
|91
|36
|2024
|14
|3
|583
|108*
|53
|141.16
|1
|4
|58
|18
|5
|2023
|16
|1
|590
|92
|42.14
|147.5
|0
|4
|46
|30
|17
|2022
|14
|0
|368
|99
|26.29
|126.46
|0
|3
|33
|14
|4
|2021
|16
|2
|635
|101*
|45.35
|136.26
|1
|4
|64
|23
|6
|2020
|6
|2
|204
|72
|51
|120.71
|0
|3
|16
|6
|4
Ravindra Jadeja
Since his return in 2018, Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the team's most important players, winning countless games for the men in yellow over the years, including his incredible performance with the bat in the 2023 Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans. With the all-rounder seemingly having at least three to four years of top-level cricket left, retaining him in the second spot for Rs 14 crore would be an obvious decision.
|Ravindra Jadeja stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|240
|3829
|4864
|160
|5/16
|30.4
|7.62
|23.93
|3
|1
|2024
|14
|282
|369
|8
|3/18
|46.13
|7.85
|35.25
|0
|0
|2023
|16
|342
|431
|20
|3/20
|21.55
|7.56
|17.1
|0
|0
|2022
|10
|198
|248
|5
|3/39
|49.6
|7.52
|39.6
|0
|0
|2021
|16
|294
|346
|13
|3/13
|26.61
|7.06
|22.61
|0
|0
|2020
|14
|218
|318
|6
|2/42
|53
|8.75
|36.33
|0
|0
|2019
|16
|324
|343
|15
|3/9
|22.86
|6.35
|21.6
|0
|0
|2018
|16
|246
|303
|11
|3/18
|27.54
|7.39
|22.36
|0
|0
|2015
|17
|256
|330
|11
|4/24
|30
|7.73
|23.27
|1
|0
|2014
|16
|326
|443
|19
|4/24
|23.31
|8.15
|17.15
|2
|0
|2013
|18
|259
|323
|13
|3/20
|24.84
|7.48
|19.92
|0
|0
|2012
|19
|210
|273
|12
|5/16
|22.75
|7.8
|17.5
|0
|1
Matheesha Pathirana
One problem that CSK has constantly faced after the retirement of Dwayne Bravo was a lack of quality in its death bowling. However, ever since Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana joined the team, the five-time champions are more confident about their death bowling than anything. Pathirana is just 21 years old and is yet to reach his absolute prime, and a team like CSK is more than likely to take the gamble on him and retain him in the number three spot for Rs 11 crore.
|Matheesha Pathirana stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|20
|451
|592
|34
|4/28
|17.41
|7.88
|13.26
|1
|0
|2024
|6
|132
|169
|13
|4/28
|13
|7.68
|10.15
|1
|0
|2023
|12
|278
|371
|19
|3/15
|19.53
|8.01
|14.63
|0
|0
|2022
|2
|41
|52
|2
|2/24
|26
|7.61
|20.5
|0
|0
Shivam Dube
Over the years, several players have reinvented themselves after joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Shivam Dube is one such example. The 31-year-old Dube has not only revived his career at CSK but, with his aggressive middle-order batting, has also earned his way back into the national team. His ability to accelerate the innings at crucial moments has made him one of the most valuable assets in their batting line-up. The five-time champions are likely to continue with the left-hander for at least another season and may retain him in the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.
|Shivam Dube stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|65
|11
|1502
|95*
|30.04
|146.68
|0
|9
|86
|101
|19
|2024
|14
|3
|396
|66*
|36
|162.3
|0
|3
|28
|28
|2
|2023
|16
|3
|418
|52
|38
|158.33
|0
|3
|12
|35
|6
|2022
|11
|1
|289
|95*
|28.9
|156.22
|0
|2
|22
|16
|6
MS Dhoni
While there has been much talk about Dhoni being retained as an uncapped player by CSK for IPL 2025, it is hard to believe CSK would go through with a decision like this for someone of Dhoni’s stature. If 'Thala' Dhoni decides to pad up for one more season, he is likely to be retained by the team management. However, this time, he can be retained as an uncapped player as media reports suggested that it was Chennai franchise who batted to bring back the rule of treating retired players as an uncapped player.
|MS Dhoni stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|264
|95
|5243
|84*
|39.13
|137.54
|0
|24
|363
|252
|152
|42
|2024
|14
|8
|161
|37*
|53.67
|220.55
|0
|0
|14
|13
|10
|0
|2023
|16
|8
|104
|32*
|26
|182.46
|0
|0
|3
|10
|7
|3
|2022
|14
|6
|232
|50*
|33.14
|123.4
|0
|1
|21
|10
|9
|0
|2021
|16
|4
|114
|18*
|16.28
|106.54
|0
|0
|12
|3
|13
|0
|2020
|14
|4
|200
|47*
|25
|116.27
|0
|0
|16
|7
|15
|1
|2019
|15
|7
|416
|84*
|83.2
|134.62
|0
|3
|22
|23
|11
|5
|2018
|16
|9
|455
|79*
|75.83
|150.66
|0
|3
|24
|30
|11
|3
|2015
|17
|5
|372
|53
|31
|121.96
|0
|1
|27
|17
|8
|3
|2014
|16
|10
|371
|57*
|74.2
|148.4
|0
|1
|22
|20
|3
|1
|2013
|18
|5
|461
|67*
|41.9
|162.89
|0
|4
|32
|25
|15
|2
|2012
|19
|5
|358
|51*
|29.83
|128.77
|0
|1
|26
|9
|12
|2
|2011
|16
|4
|392
|70*
|43.55
|158.7
|0
|2
|25
|23
|5
|5
|2010
|13
|2
|287
|66*
|31.88
|136.66
|0
|2
|26
|8
|5
|6
|2009
|14
|5
|332
|58*
|41.5
|127.2
|0
|2
|22
|9
|4
|4
|2008
|16
|4
|414
|65
|41.4
|133.54
|0
|2
|38
|15
|6
|0
CSK squad for IPL 2024
Check out the full list of CSK players for IPL 2024 with thier salary.
|CSK full squad for IPL 2024 with salary
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|MS Dhoni
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹12,00,00,000.00
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹6,00,00,000.00
|Moeen Ali
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹8,00,00,000.00
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹16,00,00,000.00
|Deepak Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹14,00,00,000.00
|Shivam Dube
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹4,00,00,000.00
|Mitchell Santner
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹1,90,00,000.00
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹1,50,00,000.00
|Prashant Solanki
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹1,20,00,000.00
|Devon Conway
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹1,00,00,000.00
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹70,00,000.00