IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gill dropped by Chahar early, Titans 36/0

CSK predicted playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh,

GT predicted playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar,

CSK vs GT Final, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast,



CSK vs GT Final, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad here The Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network. The toss has taken place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings has won it against Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat Titans. Dhonis has decided to bowl first. After 70 league games, three playoffs, 1105 sixes, 2143 fours, 36 two hundred plus totals, 12 hundred and 139 fifties later, finally, the Indian Premier League season has reached its ultimate game where the Chennai Super Kings take on the Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If CSK wins, it would be their fifth title and fifth under MS Dhoni's captaincy as well. If Gujarat Titans win, they would become the first team to win back-to-back titles after their debut. The final of the Indian Premier League is being played on the reserve day for the first time ever. Scheduled to be played on Sunday, the match could not even start.