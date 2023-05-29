Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gill dropped by Chahar early, Titans 36/0

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gill dropped by Chahar early, Titans 36/0

Indian Premier League Live Updates, CSK vs GT Final: After Sunday being washed out, the players will be ready to give their all as Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gill dropped by Chahar early, Titans 36/0

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT
Read More

Key Event

7:55 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Second drop by Deepak Chahar

7:44 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Saha goes after Chahar

7:43 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gill dropped yet again

7:35 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: The national anthem is sung and it finally begins

7:34 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Will it be his last game forever?

7:33 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni becomes first player to play 250 IPL games

7:29 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Lines are drawn for the final battle

7:29 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Get to know Joshua Little a little more

7:27 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: For those who are still to enter the stadium

7:26 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: KING performed before the start of the match

7:24 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans make no change to their playing 11 for this game

7:24 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Here’s Chennai Super Kings’ playing 11 for this game

7:13 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Live Streaming and Broadcast

7:13 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: GT predicted playing 11

7:13 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans playing combination

7:12 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: CSK predicted playing 11

7:11 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

7:11 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: How have we reached to the final?

7:10 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Extra two hours are still there

7:09 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: What happened yesterday?

7:08 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: The reserve day begins

7:08 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to bowl first

6:46 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of CSK vs GT Final, IPL 2023 match

7:55 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Second drop by Deepak Chahar

 
Deepak Chahar has dropped Wriddhiman Saha too and now both openers of the Gujarat Titans are playing with an extra life each. It is the fifth over going on and already the Titans are 45/0. 
 
This was a tougher one, as Chahar was in his follow-through. 
 

7:44 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Saha goes after Chahar

 
It seems like Deepak Chahar has lost all his confidence after the dropped catch and he has now been hit for 14 runs in the first four balls itself
 

7:43 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gill dropped yet again

 
Deepak Chahar has dropped a dolly and the entire mood of the match will change as this is a game-changing moment. Gill was also dropped in the Qualifier 2 
 

7:35 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: The national anthem is sung and it finally begins

7:34 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Will it be his last game forever?

7:33 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni becomes first player to play 250 IPL games

7:29 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Lines are drawn for the final battle

7:29 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Get to know Joshua Little a little more

7:27 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: For those who are still to enter the stadium

7:26 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: KING performed before the start of the match

7:24 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans make no change to their playing 11 for this game

7:24 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Here’s Chennai Super Kings’ playing 11 for this game

7:13 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
 

7:13 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: GT predicted playing 11

 
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
 
Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph,  Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar
 

7:13 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans playing combination

 
In the last match, Gujrat played with its best possible playing 11 as Joshua Little was played as an impact substitute and Dasun Shanaka was removed with Vijay Shankar playing as a full-strength player. Now, they would not be looking to change that combination for the next game. 
 

7:12 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: CSK predicted playing 11

 
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali/ Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
 
Impact Substitute Options: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
 

7:11 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

 
Chennai Super Kings have kept on playing with the same 12 players for quite a long time in this league. Even though Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to perform with the same vigour that he did in the initial few games, he would likely remain a part of the playing 11. Ben Stokes has been fit, but his place in the playing still needs to be made. 
 
Looking at how the Gujarat pitch is no use for spinners in the same way as Chepaukl had been, Stokes could be given a chance in place of Moeen Ali who had hardly been asked to bowl anyways. 
 

7:11 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: How have we reached to the final?

 
After 70 league games, three playoffs, 1105 sixes, 2143 fours, 36 two hundred plus totals, 12 hundred and 139 fifties later, finally, the Indian Premier League season has reached its ultimate game where the Chennai Super Kings take on the Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If CSK wins, it would be their fifth title and fifth under MS Dhoni’s captaincy as well. If Gujarat Titans win, they would become the first team to win back-to-back titles after their debut. 
 

7:10 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: Extra two hours are still there

 
Extra two hours have been added as the playing time before overs start to get reduced. The match will begin from 08:00 pm IST onwards. 
 

7:09 PM May 23

IPL Final Live Score, CSK vs GT: What happened yesterday?

 
The rain which started to pour down after 06:00 pm in the evening on Sunday, May 28, became drizzle for a few minutes and then turned into showers and continued in this manner till 11:00 pm. As a result, the match was moved to the reserve day i.e. Monday. 
 

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansAhmedabadHardik Pandya

First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story