Home / Cricket / News / Ishan Kishan skips Ranji Trophy: Here's what he is doing ahead of IPL 2024

Ishan Kishan skips Ranji Trophy: Here's what he is doing ahead of IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter will be representing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the upcoming Dy Patil T20 tournament

Ishan Kishan hits fifty. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023. Photo: BCCI
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Ishan Kishan skipped the last Ranji Trophy match of his domestic side Jharkhand, even after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah suggested that centrally contracted players must play first-class cricket to make themselves available for selection for Team India.

Ishan to Play in DY Patil T20 

The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter will be representing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the upcoming DY Patil T20 tournament. It was reported earlier too that Ishan would not play the Ranji Trophy and get himself ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL) through which he eyes a comeback in the Indian side for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Quoting a source close to the developments near Ishan, The Indian Express wrote that Kishan would be seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board to participate in the Corporate T20 tournament to be held in Mumbai.

“He will be playing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He wants to earn his spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad with a good outing in the IPL. It is a long road, but the hunger to play cricket is back, and he wants to play in all three formats,” the source said.

Ishan enjoying spending time with family 

Ishan, having taken a break after the white-ball leg of India’s tour of South Africa, did not make himself available for the home series against Afghanistan. Since then, he has been staying in Vadodara and training at the Kiran More Academy in the city where both the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, are also preparing ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Sources close to Ishan were once again quoted by the Indian daily, saying that the break has done wonders for the Bihar-born player, who has taken rented accommodation in the Gujarat city and is living with his entire family there.

“The break has done wonders for him. The family is completely backing him in this tough time. He always used to complain a lot about not being able to eat food cooked by his mother. Now, he is getting it three times a day. He is spending time with Viraj, his nephew, which has made him very relaxed, and he is enjoying the company of his family members,” said the source.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ashwin joins Team India in fourth innings at Rajkot

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jaiswal smashes Anderson and records on his way to 200

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ashwin set to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: Dominant India need 3 wickets to win

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi rocks England with ton as India in cruise control

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ishan KishanRanji TrophyIndian Premier LeagueIPLBS Web ReportsIndian Cricket

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story