Ishan Kishan skips Ranji Trophy: Here's what he is doing ahead of IPL 2024





Ishan to Play in DY Patil T20 Ishan Kishan skipped the last Ranji Trophy match of his domestic side Jharkhand, even after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah suggested that centrally contracted players must play first-class cricket to make themselves available for selection for Team India.

The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter will be representing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the upcoming DY Patil T20 tournament. It was reported earlier too that Ishan would not play the Ranji Trophy and get himself ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL) through which he eyes a comeback in the Indian side for the T20 World Cup 2024. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Quoting a source close to the developments near Ishan, The Indian Express wrote that Kishan would be seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board to participate in the Corporate T20 tournament to be held in Mumbai.

“He will be playing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He wants to earn his spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad with a good outing in the IPL. It is a long road, but the hunger to play cricket is back, and he wants to play in all three formats,” the source said.

Ishan enjoying spending time with family

Ishan, having taken a break after the white-ball leg of India’s tour of South Africa, did not make himself available for the home series against Afghanistan. Since then, he has been staying in Vadodara and training at the Kiran More Academy in the city where both the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, are also preparing ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Sources close to Ishan were once again quoted by the Indian daily, saying that the break has done wonders for the Bihar-born player, who has taken rented accommodation in the Gujarat city and is living with his entire family there.

“The break has done wonders for him. The family is completely backing him in this tough time. He always used to complain a lot about not being able to eat food cooked by his mother. Now, he is getting it three times a day. He is spending time with Viraj, his nephew, which has made him very relaxed, and he is enjoying the company of his family members,” said the source.