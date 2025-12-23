Here's why fans might not be able to watch Kohli's return to Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru cricket fans eager to watch Virat Kohli return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Vijay Hazare Trophy are likely to be left disappointed. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Karnataka government is set to issue an order directing the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to stage the upcoming matches behind closed doors.
The move effectively rules out public entry for the much-anticipated fixture, despite the excitement generated by Kohli’s presence. Authorities are understood to be prioritising safety and crowd management, especially during the holiday season, with officials wary of any situation that could spiral into disorder around the venue.
Limited crowd plan rejected by state government
As per ESPNcricinfo, the KSCA had earlier explored the option of allowing spectators into a limited section of the stadium. The proposal involved opening only two stands, which together could have accommodated roughly 2,000–3,000 fans at full capacity. However, the state government strongly opposed the idea, citing potential security risks and pending compliance issues at the venue.
Officials are said to have conveyed that several areas identified for improvement are still under work, and opening the gates—even partially—could pose challenges. With high-profile players like Kohli and Rishabh Pant featuring in the Delhi squad, authorities believe managing crowds would be particularly difficult.
Inspection committee reinforces closed-door outlook
Following a request from the KSCA, a committee constituted by the Karnataka government—comprising officials from the police, public works department and fire safety wing—inspected the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. While the committee is expected to submit its formal report shortly, sources cited by ESPNcricinfo suggest the findings are unlikely to alter the prevailing view.
The inspection reportedly aligns with an earlier assessment by the state home department, which had raised serious concerns about crowd safety and infrastructure readiness, strengthening the case for matches being conducted without spectators.
Kohli’s return amid lingering safety concerns
Kohli and Pant arrived in Bengaluru late on Monday night and are scheduled to train with the Delhi squad on Tuesday ahead of their tournament opener against Andhra. This will mark Kohli’s first appearance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium since the tragic stampede on June 4 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations, an incident that resulted in 11 deaths and several injuries.
Since that tragedy, the stadium has effectively been off-limits for marquee cricket. The BCCI had earlier moved five Women’s World Cup matches, including the final, out of Bengaluru as a precautionary step.
KSCA’s push to revive top-flight cricket
Since Venkatesh Prasad took over as KSCA president earlier this month, there has been renewed engagement with government authorities to address issues highlighted in the Justice John Michael D’Cunha report, which labelled the venue unsafe for large gatherings. The broader aim is to eventually bring top-tier cricket, including the IPL, back to the stadium once all safety norms are met.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has also spoken in favour of cricket returning to the historic venue, stressing the need to restore Bengaluru’s pride while ensuring public safety. In the interim, some Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in the city will be hosted at the KSCA’s Alur facility, which offers a more controlled environment.