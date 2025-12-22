I was distraught, didn't want to play anymore: Rohit Sharma on 2023 WC loss

The night of November 19, 2023, remains one of the most emotionally draining moments in Indian cricket history. India, unbeaten through the tournament and dominant at home, fell at the final hurdle as Australia outplayed them in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

For the then India captain Rohit Sharma, the defeat went far beyond a loss on the scoreboard. It struck at the very core of his identity as a cricketer and leader. In the days and weeks that followed, according to Rohit, he quietly wrestled with thoughts of walking away from the game altogether.

The disappointment was not fleeting; it lingered, heavy and personal, forcing him to confront uncomfortable questions about motivation, sacrifice and whether he still had anything left to give.

A dream campaign that ended in disbelief India’s 2023 World Cup journey under Rohit’s leadership was as dominant as it was inspiring. The hosts swept aside every challenge in the league stage, winning all nine matches with authority and carrying that momentum into the knockout rounds. With the team ticking all boxes, expectations reached fever pitch heading into the final against Australia. However, the final in Ahmedabad unfolded in a manner few had imagined. Australia soaked up the pressure, and a composed century from Travis Head proved decisive as India fell short in the match that mattered most. For Rohit, the defeat was not just about losing a trophy but about seeing months — even years — of preparation slip away in one evening.

In hindsight, Rohit admitted that the immediate aftermath was marked by disbelief. He later explained that the entire squad struggled to process what had happened, having come so close after such a commanding run. The sudden shift from favourites to runners-up was emotionally jarring, particularly for a captain who had carried the weight of expectations since taking charge in 2022. The emotional toll of leadership Rohit has never shied away from acknowledging how deeply the loss affected him. Reflecting on that phase, he said he felt completely drained, as if the sport had taken everything he had to give. In his own words, he was “completely distraught” and briefly felt that he did not want to play cricket anymore because there was “nothing left” inside him.

Those feelings, he explained, were a natural reaction to investing so much into a single goal. Winning a World Cup had been at the centre of his captaincy vision, whether in the T20 format or in the 50-over tournament at home. When that dream remained unfulfilled, the emotional crash was inevitable. Rohit later shared that the disappointment was not limited to the final itself. The build-up to the World Cup, the responsibility of leading at home, and the constant scrutiny all added layers to the pressure he was carrying. When the result went against India, the release was not relief but exhaustion.

Why Rohit decided not to retire Despite the depth of his disappointment, Rohit ultimately chose not to walk away. He revealed that it took time — and repeated self-reflection — to remind himself why he started playing the game in the first place. Slowly, he began to reconnect with the joy that cricket had always given him. He explained that he kept telling himself that the sport he loved was still right in front of him and that giving it up in a moment of despair would not be fair to himself. “I couldn’t let it go so easily,” Rohit said, describing how he gradually found the energy to return to training and competition.

Another key factor was perspective. Rohit acknowledged that while the World Cup loss was devastating, life and sport do not end with one result. The setback became a lesson in dealing with failure, resetting mentally and starting afresh. Over time, the pain softened enough for him to look ahead rather than dwell on what might have been. Finding purpose again after heartbreak The months following the World Cup final were crucial for Rohit’s recovery. He admitted that it took a couple of months just to feel normal again, both physically and emotionally. During that period, stepping away from the spotlight helped him regain balance and clarity.