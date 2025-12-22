Cricket in 2025: A year of transitions, retirements and rule changes

Cricket in the year 2025 witnessed some major shifts and changes in the rules and also saw many legends of the game bid farewell from the formats they were known from in the gentleman's game throughout the years.

From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hanging their boots from the red ball format to Mitchell Starc putting an end to his T20I career for the Aussies, fans had to see their favourite players bow out unexpectedly this year.

Here are some of the players that hung their boots this year -

Martin Guptill

The former New Zealand opener officially announced his retirement from international cricket on January 8. Guptill ended his career as New Zealand’s fifth-highest all-time scorer and is the only one from his country to score an ODI double-hundred, a 237 not out against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals. Varun Aaron Aaron shot to fame as an express pacer at a time when clocking 150 kmph was a rarity in Indian cricket. Injuries derailed his career, restricting him to just nine ODIs and as many Tests between 2011 and 2015. Andre Russell Andre Russell also announced his shock retirement from the Indian Premier League ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction and will begin his coaching role with KKR as a power coach in IPL 2026. Andre Russell recently entered his name in the history books on Friday, December 5, by becoming the first cricketer in the world to score 5000 runs, take 500 wickets and smack 500 sixes in T20s. He is still playing in the ILT20 for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Having already announced his international retirement in July 2025, Russell is another player whose retirement shocked his fans as KKR will miss his services as a valuable all-rounder in the league. Tamim Iqbal After unretiring earlier following the request of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Tamim announced his retirement for the second time on January 10. Having last played in September 2023, Tamim is Bangladesh’s second-highest run-getter in international cricket (15,192). Shapoor Zadran The tall left-arm pacer was a vital part of Afghanistan’s early years in international cricket, playing a decisive role in their maiden ODI World Cup win against Scotland in 2015. Across 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is, he claimed 80 wickets.

Wriddhiman Saha Having spent years in MS Dhoni’s shadow, Saha’s Test career truly began after Dhoni’s retirement. While more than a handy batter, his legacy was defined by his impeccable wicketkeeping technique, especially those acrobatic leaps on both sides of the wicket. Saha finished with 1,353 Test runs at an average of 29.39 from 40 matches. Dimuth Karunaratne Karunaratne is only the seventh Sri Lankan player to feature in at least 100 Tests. With 7,222 runs, the former captain ranks as the fourth-highest run-scorer for his country in the format. He also played 50 ODIs, amassing 1,316 runs with 11 fifties. Following the Galle Test against Australia in February, he announced his retirement.

Mahmudullah Following Bangladesh’s dismal Champions Trophy campaign, Mahmudullah retired from all formats, having already stepped away from Tests in 2021. He holds the record for the most centuries (3) by a Bangladeshi batter in ODI World Cups and captained the side in six Tests and 43 T20Is. Heinrich Klaasen South Africa's middle-order superstar retired from international cricket at the age of 33, looking to pursue his franchise commitments and spend more time with his family. Nicholas Pooran West Indies' most capped T20I player, aged 29, called it quits months ahead of the T20 World Cup. Cheteshwar Pujara

The former India No.3, whose last Test was the 2023 WTC final against Australia, announced his retirement from international and all Indian cricket on August 24. Asif Ali Pakistan batter Asif Ali, who played 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, retired from all international cricket on September 2. He will continue to play franchise and domestic cricket. Amit Mishra The India leg-spinner retired from all professional cricket on September 4,as the only bowler to take three IPL hat-tricks. Retired from ODI cricket Marcus Stoinis The Australian all-rounder's shock retirement from the ODI format came before the Champions Trophy. Having announced himself with a 146 not out against New Zealand on debut, he went on to play 71 matches in the format, scoring 1495 runs besides taking 48 wickets. He was part of Australia's 2023 World Cup-winning campaign.

Steve Smith Having led Australia to a semi-final finish in the Champions Trophy, Smith announced his ODI retirement. Besides the 2023 World Cup, he also won the 2015 edition, playing a decisive role, scoring 402 runs at an average of 67, including a hundred and four fifties. Mushfiqur Rahim After bidding adieu to T20Is in 2022, Mushfiqur Rahim has now retired from ODIs, becoming the latest format he’s stepped away from. He finishes as Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer in ODIs (7,795) and their highest across all formats. Glenn Maxwell The destructive white-ball all-rounder called time on his ODI career, having played in the Champions Trophy not too long ago.

Retired from Test cricket Rohit Sharma After India’s failure to qualify for the World Test Championship final – following consecutive series defeats to New Zealand and Australia, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket. Earlier, he had stepped away from T20Is after captaining India to a World Cup title in 2024. The decision came amid a prolonged slump in form, which even prompted him to drop himself mid-series during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit’s Test captaincy stint spanned 24 matches, with a win percentage of exactly 50. Virat Kohli While Rohit’s retirement was somewhat expected, Kohli’s decision came as a surprise. Notably, this marks the second time Kohli’s exit from a format has aligned with Rohit’s – he too retired from T20Is after India’s T20 World Cup triumph. Kohli finished as India’s most successful Test captain (40 wins), achieving historic milestones like the 2018–19 Australia series win, a first for any Indian side. He is also India’s fourth-highest run-getter (9,230) in Tests.

Angelo Mathews Mathews, whose Test career spanned nearly 16 years, amassed 8,167 runs and took 33 wickets in 118 matches. His longevity overlapped with greats like Kohli, and he retired as Sri Lanka’s third-highest run-scorer and fourth-most-capped player. Retired from T20I cricket Mitchell Starc On September 2, the left-arm quick announced his retirement from the shortest international format months ahead of the T20 World Cup, saying that "Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority." He remains available for selection in ODIs as well, with one eye on the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

Rule changes made in 2025 While these players ended their respective careers this year, ICC also made some significant rule changes in the game that will have an impact for years to come now. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced several updates to the playing conditions in 2025, affecting Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. These changes aim to improve fairness, player safety, and consistency in match officiating. Deliberate Short Runs The current penalty of five runs for a deliberate short run has been expanded. Under the new rule, the fielding side can also choose which batter faces the next delivery, adding an extra strategic element for teams.

DRS Wicket Zone The Decision Review System (DRS) will now use the exact outline of the stumps and bails to determine wicket-related decisions, improving accuracy in dismissals. Concussion Protocols Two key updates have been made: Teams must now nominate their designated concussion replacements before the match, reducing the home team advantage of choosing from a larger pool. Any player diagnosed with a concussion must observe a minimum seven-day stand-down period before returning to play, following recommendations from the ICC Medical Advisory Committee to protect player safety. Further Playing Conditions to be Trialled by Full Members (From October 2025)

Replacement Players in Domestic First-Class Cricket If a player suffers a serious injury after the start of a match (including pre-match warm-ups), they can now be replaced by a fully participating like-for-like player for the remainder of the game. Wide Ball Trial in ODIs and T20Is A new wide-ball rule is being trialed to account for batter movement: The position of the batter’s legs at the point of delivery will determine whether a ball is called a wide. Deliveries passing between the leg stump and the protected area marker at the popping crease will not be called wides, even if the batter moves afterward.