Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full schedule, teams, format, live streaming

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Full list of teams
- Kerala
- Jharkhand
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Karnataka
- Tamil Nadu
- Puducherry
- Tripura
- Vidarbha
- Hyderabad
- Bengal
- Baroda
- Assam
- Uttar Pradesh
- Chandigarh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Chhattisgarh
- Maharashtra
- Goa
- Himachal Pradesh
- Punjab
- Mumbai
- Uttarakhand
- Sikkim
- Railways
- Andhra Pradesh
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Saurashtra
- Delhi
- Services
- Odisha
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Full schedule
|League Stage
|Date
|Group
|Venue
|Match
|Start Time (IST)
|Dec-24
|A
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|A
|ADSA Railways Ground, Ahmedabad
|Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|A
|Narendra Modi Stadium B, Ahmedabad
|Jharkhand vs Karnataka
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|A
|Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad
|Kerala vs Tripura
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|B
|Sanosara CG A, Rajkot
|Bengal vs Vidarbha
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|B
|Sanosara CG B, Rajkot
|Chandigarh vs J&K
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|B
|Niranjan Shah Stadium C
|Assam vs Baroda
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|B
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri
|Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|C
|Anantam Ground, Jaipur
|Maharashtra vs Punjab
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|C
|Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
|Chhattisgarh vs Goa
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|C
|KL Saini Ground
|Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|C
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|Mumbai vs Sikkim
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|D
|KSCA CG (2), Alur
|Gujarat vs Services
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|D
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Andhra vs Delhi
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|D
|KSCA CG (3), Alur
|Haryana vs Railways
|9:00 AM
|Dec-24
|D
|KSCA CG, Alur
|Odisha vs Saurashtra
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|C
|Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
|Goa vs Himachal Pradesh
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|C
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|C
|Anantam Ground
|Chhattisgarh vs Punjab
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|C
|KL Saini Ground
|Maharashtra vs Sikkim
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|D
|KSCA CG (2), Alur
|Haryana vs Saurashtra
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|D
|KSCA CG, Alur
|Andhra vs Railways
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|D
|KSCA CG (3), Alur
|Odisha vs Services
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|D
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Delhi vs Gujarat
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|A
|Gujarat College Ground
|Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|A
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Jharkhand vs Rajasthan
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|A
|ADSA Railways Ground
|Puducherry vs Tripura
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|A
|Narendra Modi Stadium B
|Karnataka vs Kerala
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|B
|Sanosara CG A
|Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|B
|Niranjan Shah Stadium
|Assam vs J&K
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|B
|Niranjan Shah Stadium C
|Baroda vs Bengal
|9:00 AM
|Dec-26
|B
|Sanosara CG B
|Hyderabad vs Vidarbha
|9:00 AM
|Dec-29
|C
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra
|9:00 AM
|Dec-29
|C
|Anantam Ground
|Punjab vs Uttarakhand
|9:00 AM
|Dec-29
|C
|Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
|Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai
|9:00 AM
|Dec-29
|D
|KSCA CG (2)
|Delhi vs Saurashtra
|9:00 AM
|Dec-29
|D
|KSCA CG (3)
|Railways vs Services
|9:00 AM
|Dec-29
|D
|KSCA CG
|Andhra vs Odisha
|9:00 AM
|Dec-29
|D
|Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Gujarat vs Haryana
|9:00 AM
|Dec-31
|C
|KL Saini Ground
|Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab
|9:00 AM
|Dec-31
|C
|Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
|Goa vs Mumbai
|9:00 AM
|Dec-31
|C
|Anantam Ground
|Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand
|9:00 AM
|Dec-31
|D
|Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Andhra vs Saurashtra
|9:00 AM
|Dec-31
|D
|KSCA CG (2)
|Gujarat vs Railways
|9:00 AM
|Dec-31
|D
|KSCA CG (3)
|Delhi vs Odisha
|9:00 AM
|Dec-31
|D
|KSCA CG
|Haryana vs Services
|9:00 AM
|Jan-03
|C
|Anantam Ground
|Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh
|9:00 AM
|Jan-03
|C
|KL Saini Ground
|Goa vs Uttarakhand
|9:00 AM
|Jan-03
|C
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|Maharashtra vs Mumbai
|9:00 AM
|Jan-03
|D
|KSCA CG
|Railways vs Saurashtra
|9:00 AM
|Jan-03
|D
|KSCA CG (3)
|Andhra vs Gujarat
|9:00 AM
|Jan-03
|D
|KSCA CG (2)
|Haryana vs Odisha
|9:00 AM
|Jan-03
|D
|Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Delhi vs Services
|9:00 AM
|Jan-06
|C
|Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
|Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai
|9:00 AM
|Jan-06
|C
|KL Saini Ground
|Goa vs Punjab
|9:00 AM
|Jan-06
|C
|Anantam Ground
|Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra
|9:00 AM
|Jan-08
|C
|Anantam Ground
|Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim
|9:00 AM
|Jan-08
|D
|KSCA CG (3)
|Gujarat vs Saurashtra
|9:00 AM
|Jan-08
|D
|KSCA CG
|Odisha vs Railways
|9:00 AM
|Jan-08
|D
|KSCA CG (2)
|Andhra vs Services
|9:00 AM
|Jan-08
|D
|Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Delhi vs Haryana
|9:00 AM
|Knockout Stage
|Date
|Stage
|Venue
|Match
|TIME
|Jan-12
|Quarter-final 1 (A1 vs C2)
|BCCI CoE Ground 1, Bengaluru
|TBC
|9:00 AM
|Jan-12
|Quarter-final 2 (B1 vs D2)
|BCCI CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru
|TBC
|9:00 AM
|Jan-13
|Quarter-final 3 (C1 vs A2)
|BCCI CoE Ground 1, Bengaluru
|TBC
|9:00 AM
|Jan-13
|Quarter-final 4 (D1 vs B2)
|BCCI CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru
|TBC
|9:00 AM
|Jan-15
|Semi-final 1
|BCCI CoE Ground 1
|TBC
|9:00 AM
|Jan-16
|Semi-final 2
|BCCI CoE Ground 1
|TBC
|9:00 AM
|Jan-18
|Final
|BCCI CoE Ground 1
|TBC
|9:00 AM
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Format
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Live telecast and streaming details
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app