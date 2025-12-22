Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full schedule, teams, format, live streaming

The 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, is set to begin on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and run through January 18, 2026, featuring 38 teams from across the domestic circuit in a classic List A format.

Teams are split into Elite and Plate groups, with a round-robin phase leading into the knockout rounds. This season promises intense competition as established stars and rising talent compete for honours. Several big names will be in action: Virat Kohli is confirmed for Delhi, bringing experience and firepower, while Rishabh Pant leads the side, with Pant and Kohli expected to make significant contributions early in the tournament.

Mumbai's squad also features Rohit Sharma in the initial matches, although some senior players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav are absent for the early rounds. This edition serves as a key platform for players to stake claims for higher honours, making the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy an exciting and closely watched competition for fans and selectors alike. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Full list of teams Group A Kerala

Jharkhand

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Puducherry

Tripura Group B Vidarbha

Hyderabad

Bengal

Baroda

Assam

Uttar Pradesh

Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir Group C

Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra

Goa

Himachal Pradesh

Punjab

Mumbai

Uttarakhand

Sikkim Group D Railways

Andhra Pradesh

Haryana

Gujarat

Saurashtra

Delhi

Services

Odisha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Full schedule League Stage Date Group Venue Match Start Time (IST) Dec-24 A Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM Dec-24 A ADSA Railways Ground, Ahmedabad Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan 9:00 AM Dec-24 A Narendra Modi Stadium B, Ahmedabad Jharkhand vs Karnataka 9:00 AM Dec-24 A Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad Kerala vs Tripura 9:00 AM Dec-24 B Sanosara CG A, Rajkot Bengal vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Dec-24 B Sanosara CG B, Rajkot Chandigarh vs J&K 9:00 AM Dec-24 B Niranjan Shah Stadium C Assam vs Baroda 9:00 AM Dec-24 B Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM Dec-24 C Anantam Ground, Jaipur Maharashtra vs Punjab 9:00 AM Dec-24 C Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground Chhattisgarh vs Goa 9:00 AM Dec-24 C KL Saini Ground Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Dec-24 C Sawai Mansingh Stadium Mumbai vs Sikkim 9:00 AM Dec-24 D KSCA CG (2), Alur Gujarat vs Services 9:00 AM Dec-24 D M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Andhra vs Delhi 9:00 AM Dec-24 D KSCA CG (3), Alur Haryana vs Railways 9:00 AM Dec-24 D KSCA CG, Alur Odisha vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Dec-26 C Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground Goa vs Himachal Pradesh 9:00 AM Dec-26 C Sawai Mansingh Stadium Mumbai vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Dec-26 C Anantam Ground Chhattisgarh vs Punjab 9:00 AM Dec-26 C KL Saini Ground Maharashtra vs Sikkim 9:00 AM Dec-26 D KSCA CG (2), Alur Haryana vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Dec-26 D KSCA CG, Alur Andhra vs Railways 9:00 AM Dec-26 D KSCA CG (3), Alur Odisha vs Services 9:00 AM Dec-26 D M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Delhi vs Gujarat 9:00 AM Dec-26 A Gujarat College Ground Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM Dec-26 A Narendra Modi Stadium Jharkhand vs Rajasthan 9:00 AM Dec-26 A ADSA Railways Ground Puducherry vs Tripura 9:00 AM Dec-26 A Narendra Modi Stadium B Karnataka vs Kerala 9:00 AM Dec-26 B Sanosara CG A Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM Dec-26 B Niranjan Shah Stadium Assam vs J&K 9:00 AM Dec-26 B Niranjan Shah Stadium C Baroda vs Bengal 9:00 AM Dec-26 B Sanosara CG B Hyderabad vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM Dec-29 C Sawai Mansingh Stadium Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra 9:00 AM Dec-29 C Anantam Ground Punjab vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Dec-29 C Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai 9:00 AM Dec-29 D KSCA CG (2) Delhi vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Dec-29 D KSCA CG (3) Railways vs Services 9:00 AM Dec-29 D KSCA CG Andhra vs Odisha 9:00 AM Dec-29 D Chinnaswamy Stadium Gujarat vs Haryana 9:00 AM Dec-31 C KL Saini Ground Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab 9:00 AM Dec-31 C Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground Goa vs Mumbai 9:00 AM Dec-31 C Anantam Ground Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Dec-31 D Chinnaswamy Stadium Andhra vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Dec-31 D KSCA CG (2) Gujarat vs Railways 9:00 AM Dec-31 D KSCA CG (3) Delhi vs Odisha 9:00 AM Dec-31 D KSCA CG Haryana vs Services 9:00 AM Jan-03 C Anantam Ground Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh 9:00 AM Jan-03 C KL Saini Ground Goa vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Jan-03 C Sawai Mansingh Stadium Maharashtra vs Mumbai 9:00 AM Jan-03 D KSCA CG Railways vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Jan-03 D KSCA CG (3) Andhra vs Gujarat 9:00 AM Jan-03 D KSCA CG (2) Haryana vs Odisha 9:00 AM Jan-03 D Chinnaswamy Stadium Delhi vs Services 9:00 AM Jan-06 C Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai 9:00 AM Jan-06 C KL Saini Ground Goa vs Punjab 9:00 AM Jan-06 C Anantam Ground Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra 9:00 AM Jan-08 C Anantam Ground Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim 9:00 AM Jan-08 D KSCA CG (3) Gujarat vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Jan-08 D KSCA CG Odisha vs Railways 9:00 AM Jan-08 D KSCA CG (2) Andhra vs Services 9:00 AM Jan-08 D Chinnaswamy Stadium Delhi vs Haryana 9:00 AM Knockout Stage Date Stage Venue Match TIME Jan-12 Quarter-final 1 (A1 vs C2) BCCI CoE Ground 1, Bengaluru TBC 9:00 AM Jan-12 Quarter-final 2 (B1 vs D2) BCCI CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru TBC 9:00 AM Jan-13 Quarter-final 3 (C1 vs A2) BCCI CoE Ground 1, Bengaluru TBC 9:00 AM Jan-13 Quarter-final 4 (D1 vs B2) BCCI CoE Ground 2, Bengaluru TBC 9:00 AM Jan-15 Semi-final 1 BCCI CoE Ground 1 TBC 9:00 AM Jan-16 Semi-final 2 BCCI CoE Ground 1 TBC 9:00 AM Jan-18 Final BCCI CoE Ground 1 TBC 9:00 AM

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Format The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 is played in a two-tier group format comprising Elite and Plate categories, designed to maintain competitiveness across India’s domestic teams. The Elite category features 32 teams, divided into four groups of eight teams each. During the league stage, every team plays the others in its group once in a round-robin format. Points are awarded for wins, ties and no-results as per standard one-day competition rules. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each Elite group qualify for the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and the final.

The Plate category consists of six teams placed in a single group, where each team also plays the others once. The top two Plate teams contest the Plate final. Promotion and relegation are in effect, with the Plate winner promoted to the Elite division for the 2026–27 season, while the lowest-ranked Elite team, based on points and net run rate, is relegated to the Plate group. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Live telecast and streaming details When will the 2025–26 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy begin? The 2025–26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will start from Wednesday, December 24.

How many teams are taking part in the 2025–26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy? The 2025–26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will feature 32 teams divided into four groups of eight teams each. Which cities will host the 2025–26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches? Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Alur, Jaipur and Rajkot will host matches of the 2025–26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Where to watch the live telecast of the 2025–26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in India? The live telecast of the 2025–26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.