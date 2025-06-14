It's really important for all of us to get this game time: Prasidh Krishna

As India prepare for their challenging five-Test series against England, starting June 20 at Leeds, pacer Prasidh Krishna has stressed the value of getting quality match time ahead of the contest. Speaking after the opening day of the team’s intra-squad practice match in England, Prasidh remarked that such game time is crucial for players who are transitioning from different formats and teams. The tall seamer, who recently returned from injury and enjoyed a remarkable IPL 2025 campaign, is now looking to build momentum and adapt to red-ball conditions in the UK. With Indian players coming together after months of franchise and domestic cricket, the intra-squad clash serves as both a tune-up and a bonding opportunity.

IPL Form a Confidence Booster

Prasidh, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 as the tournament’s top wicket-taker, is carrying confidence from his performances with Gujarat Titans. He pointed out that returning to top-level cricket after a long injury layoff and subsequent surgery was not easy, but the IPL allowed him to find rhythm and belief. He now hopes to carry that form into the Test series, particularly in conditions that favour pace and movement.

Understanding When to Switch On

Reflecting on the mental demands of being part of a competitive national setup, Prasidh said players have to be smart about when to stay locked in and when to relax. He shared that it's unrealistic to stay focused all the time, especially when not playing every match, but it's important to be ready when opportunities arise. He emphasised that cricket is full of unpredictable moments, and players must learn to sense situations and stay mentally alert when needed.