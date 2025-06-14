MCC decides to ban 'Bunny Hop' boundary catches in new rule update
According to a memo from the MCC shared with member boards via the ICC, the law allowing airborne fielders to make multiple touches after leaping from beyond the boundary is now deemed illegal.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced a major change to cricket’s boundary catch laws, closing the loophole that allowed fielders to legally complete catches involving multiple airborne touches outside the boundary line — a move that sparked debate in recent years. The updated rule will come into effect in ICC playing conditions from June 17, 2025, aligning with the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, while MCC’s official Laws of Cricket will be revised from October 2026.
The change follows controversial catches like Michael Neser’s dismissal of Jordan Silk in the 2023 Big Bash League and Tom Banton’s effort with Matt Renshaw in 2020, both of which were within the existing laws but drew criticism from fans and pundits alike for appearing to bend the spirit of the game.
According to a memo from the MCC shared with member boards via the ICC, the law allowing airborne fielders to make multiple touches after leaping from beyond the boundary “led to spectacular moments,” but also allowed “catches that many viewed as unfair.”
The new guideline removes the possibility of “bunny hopping” outside the rope to manipulate the ball back into the field. The MCC has clarified that a fielder may only touch the ball once while airborne after jumping from beyond the boundary. If the fielder does not re-enter the field and become fully grounded before further contact, the ball will be declared a boundary.
“This revised law ensures that once a fielder has jumped from outside the boundary and touched the ball, they must return completely inside the field of play to complete any further part of the dismissal,” the note explained.
Relay catches will also fall under this restriction. If the first fielder launches from outside the field and parries the ball to another teammate, the dismissal will be disallowed unless the initial fielder lands entirely within the boundary before the next contact.
The change aims to preserve the spectacle of fielding brilliance without undermining fairness, turning the boundary into a firm line that must not be crossed more than once per delivery.
