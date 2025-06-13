Aiden Markram hits eighth Test hundred to put Proteas close to WTC mace

South Africa were in desperate need of a hero today at Lord’s Cricket Ground in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia, after being handed the task of chasing the joint second-highest successful run chase at the home of cricket to lift the WTC mace. In this moment of desperation, star Proteas batter Aiden Markram put his hand up and stepped forward to lead his team out of trouble, keeping their dream of winning a first ICC trophy in 27 years alive.

ALSO READ: ICC WTC Final SA vs AUS: Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's The 30-year-old batter absorbed the early pressure from the aggressive Australian quicks and stitched invaluable partnerships with Wiaan Mulder and skipper Temba Bavuma to steer South Africa towards a historic win. Meanwhile, Markram also recorded his eighth Test century — his third against Australia in the red-ball format — off 156 balls, reinforcing why he is so highly regarded in the South African dressing room.