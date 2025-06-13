Home / Cricket / News / Aiden Markram hits eighth Test hundred to put Proteas close to WTC mace

Aiden Markram hits eighth Test hundred to put Proteas close to WTC mace

Aiden Markram's century in the WTC 2025 final is his eighth overall and third against Australia in red-ball format

Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram vs Australia in WTC 2025 final
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa were in desperate need of a hero today at Lord’s Cricket Ground in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia, after being handed the task of chasing the joint second-highest successful run chase at the home of cricket to lift the WTC mace. In this moment of desperation, star Proteas batter Aiden Markram put his hand up and stepped forward to lead his team out of trouble, keeping their dream of winning a first ICC trophy in 27 years alive.
 
The 30-year-old batter absorbed the early pressure from the aggressive Australian quicks and stitched invaluable partnerships with Wiaan Mulder and skipper Temba Bavuma to steer South Africa towards a historic win. Meanwhile, Markram also recorded his eighth Test century — his third against Australia in the red-ball format — off 156 balls, reinforcing why he is so highly regarded in the South African dressing room. 
 
By the time this report was filed, Markram’s century had taken South Africa to 210 for the loss of 2 wickets, with just 72 runs required to win the match.
 
Full list of Test centuries for Aiden Markram
 
Aiden Markram’s century in the WTC 2025 final is his eighth overall and third against Australia in the red-ball format.
 
Sr. No Score Vs Venue Year
1 143 Bangladesh Bloemfontein 2017
2 125 Zimbabwe Gqeberha 2017
3 143 Australia Durban 2018
4 152 Australia Johannesburg 2018
5 108 Pakistan Rawalpindi 2020
6 115 West Indies Centurion 2022
7 106 India Cape Town 2023
8 102* Australia Lord’s 2025
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3: Markram-Bavuma keep Proteas ahead in the match

ICC WTC Final SA vs AUS: Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's

Indian players pay tribute to flight AI-171 crash victims in England

Why Gautam Gambhir flew back to India ahead of series opener vs England?

Lack of time with red ball ahead of ENG series is concerning: Morne Morkel

Topics :Aiden MarkramSouth Africa cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story