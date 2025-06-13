Friday, June 13, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why Gautam Gambhir flew back to India ahead of series opener vs England?

Why Gautam Gambhir flew back to India ahead of series opener vs England?

India head coach departs England camp due to sudden personal emergency; squad continues preparation under assistants: Reports

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Just a week before the opening Test of India’s crucial five-match series against England, head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to India due to a family emergency, according to media reports. Gambhir had only recently joined the squad in England to oversee their preparation for the highly anticipated tour, which kicks off at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20. His sudden departure has come on the day India was scheduled to begin its intra-squad four-day warm-up game, a key part of their build-up. While the nature of the emergency remains undisclosed, the team management has confirmed that Gambhir’s return was necessary and unavoidable. Despite his absence, the team is expected to continue preparations under the guidance of the assistant coaches. 
 

Gambhir Leaves England Due to Family Emergency

According to media reports, Gambhir was compelled to return to India at short notice following an urgent situation at home. While no official statement has been released by the BCCI, support staff within the team have confirmed that the head coach has left the touring camp temporarily. Reports suggest Gambhir’s departure was unforeseen and that the coaching unit will ensure continuity in preparations in his absence.

India's Test Team Faces New-Look Challenge

The upcoming tour marks a significant transition in Indian Test cricket, with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the longest format last month. With India heading into English conditions without two of their most experienced batters, the spotlight is now firmly on new captain Shubman Gill and a crop of young players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Sai Sudharsan.

Tough English Tour on the Cards

The five-Test series will run from June to August and will be played across five iconic venues—Leeds, Birmingham, Lord’s, The Oval and Manchester. With Gambhir expected to rejoin the squad once the personal matter is resolved, India’s young brigade will aim to begin the WTC cycle with a strong showing in what promises to be a tough away tour.

Topics : Gautam Gambhir India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

