Ashes 2025-26: Cummins admits he is less likely to play first Test vs ENG

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins admitted he is “less likely than likely” to be fit for the Ashes series opener against England in Perth next month, as he continues to recover from a back stress injury that has sidelined him for three months.

Speaking to domestic media on Monday, Cummins said while he was steadily regaining fitness, returning to full bowling intensity in time for the first Test remained uncertain.

“I wouldn’t put a percentage on it, but I’d say probably less likely than likely,” the 32-year-old pacer said. “I’ve still got a bit of time. Each session feels better and better.”

Recovery on track, but workload management key Cummins, who has not bowled since Australia’s 3-0 series sweep of the West Indies in July, revealed that he has resumed physical training and expects to begin light bowling preparations soon. “We get into slight bowling prep, I think, next week,” he said. “I’m probably a couple of weeks away before I actually put on my spikes and bowl on turf.” The five-Test Ashes series begins in Perth on November 21, followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane from December 4, before moving to Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney. Cummins emphasised that his immediate goal was to return fit enough to play a meaningful part in the series rather than rushing his recovery.

“The immediate goal is to make sure I’m giving myself a chance to be right for as much of the series as possible,” he said. “It’s really too early to make big decisions. With these things, it’s hard to go from not bowling at all to suddenly playing five Tests.” Boland likely to step in if Cummins misses opener The Australian skipper said he was no longer experiencing pain but was gradually increasing his workload to avoid any recurrence of injury. “A few of the symptoms hung around for a little longer than I would have liked, but they’re all gone now,” Cummins said.