IND-AUS 1st ODI: Philippe in for Inglis; Zampa misses due to family reasons

Australia's Josh Inglis will miss the India ODI opener due to a calf injury, with Josh Philippe recalled and Adam Zampa absent for family reasons.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Australia will be without wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa for the first One Day International against India in Perth on Sunday, opening the door for Josh Philippe to make a long-awaited return to international cricket.
 
Cricket Australia confirmed that Inglis is still recovering from the calf strain he sustained during training with Western Australia last month, which also kept him out of the T20 series in New Zealand earlier this month.
 
With Alex Carey released from the ODI squad to play in South Australia’s Sheffield Shield match against Queensland as part of his Ashes preparation, NSW gloveman Philippe will take the gloves in Perth. 

India vs Australia ODIs key updates

  • Josh Inglis ruled out of Perth ODI due to calf strain.
  • Josh Philippe to play first ODI since 2021.
  • Adam Zampa misses for family reasons; Matthew Kuhnemann added.
  • Alex Carey released for Sheffield Shield, to rejoin squad in Adelaide.
  • High ticket demand for Adelaide and Sydney ODIs.
 
Philippe’s first ODI since 2021
 
The 28-year-old Philippe last featured for Australia in an ODI on the 2021 tour of the West Indies. His recall comes after a strong run of form for Australia A and the T20 side.
 
During Australia A’s tour of India last month, Philippe struck 123 not out and 50, followed by an 85-run knock against Sri Lanka A in July. He was also part of the T20 squad in New Zealand as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who returned home with a fractured wrist.
 
Philippe’s inclusion gives Australia a familiar face behind the stumps, with Inglis still hopeful of returning for the third ODI in Sydney on October 25, according to a Cricket Australia spokesperson. 
 
Zampa misses opener, Kuhnemann steps in
 
Australia will also be without frontline spinner Adam Zampa, who will miss the first ODI for family reasons. Matthew Kuhnemann has been added to the squad and could play his first ODI since 2022.
 
Kuhnemann recently took 2 for 51 in a one-dayer for Tasmania and has been touring regularly with Australia’s white-ball squads since July but has featured only once — in the second T20 in Jamaica.
 
With Matt Short and Cooper Connolly the only other spin options, Kuhnemann’s left-arm orthodox variety offers balance to a pace-heavy attack. Zampa, meanwhile, is expected to rejoin the team in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI on October 23.
 
Carey to rejoin squad in Adelaide
 
Alex Carey, who was unavailable for South Australia’s opening-round Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria due to international duty, will rejoin the ODI squad in Adelaide before the second match.
 
Carey remains central to Australia’s plans for the Ashes later this year and will continue his workload management under national selectors’ guidance.
 
Crowd interest remains high
 
Interest in the India-Australia ODI series remains strong, with fewer than 5,000 tickets left for the Adelaide Oval fixture and public allocations for the Sydney ODI already sold out.
 
The three-match series serves as a crucial build-up for both sides ahead of next year’s busy international calendar and as part of Australia’s preparation for the Ashes and the 2027 ICC World Cup cycle.

Cricket NewsIndia vs AustraliaAustralia cricket teamAdam Zampa

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

