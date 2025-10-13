IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Test Day 4 play today?

Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies unfolds in New Delhi after an eventful Day 3. India had dominated early, but West Indies staged a spirited fightback, led by half-centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell. Their unbroken partnership provided a much-needed spark for the visitors, making Day 3 their most resilient batting display of the series.

India had set a towering target with 518/5 declared, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Shubman Gill, along with key contributions from Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler, claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul to bowl West Indies out for 248, giving India a substantial 270-run first-innings lead.

After being forced to follow on, West Indies were in trouble at 35/2 at Tea on Day 3. However, Hope and Campbell turned things around with a superb century partnership, reducing the deficit to less than 100 runs as they head into Day 4, offering a glimmer of hope for the visitors in this Test.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 live telecast and streaming details

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?

The second Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 start?

The second Test match of the series began on October 10, 2025. Day 4 will be played on October 13, 2025.

What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4?

Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.