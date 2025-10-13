Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Test Day 4 play today?

IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Test Day 4 play today?

Hope and Campbell turned things around with a superb century partnership, reducing the deficit to less than 100 runs as they head into Day 4, offering a glimmer of hope for the visitors in this Test.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies unfolds in New Delhi after an eventful Day 3. India had dominated early, but West Indies staged a spirited fightback, led by half-centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell. Their unbroken partnership provided a much-needed spark for the visitors, making Day 3 their most resilient batting display of the series.  Check IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
India had set a towering target with 518/5 declared, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Shubman Gill, along with key contributions from Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler, claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul to bowl West Indies out for 248, giving India a substantial 270-run first-innings lead.
 
After being forced to follow on, West Indies were in trouble at 35/2 at Tea on Day 3. However, Hope and Campbell turned things around with a superb century partnership, reducing the deficit to less than 100 runs as they head into Day 4, offering a glimmer of hope for the visitors in this Test.  WI 2nd innings scorecard ahead of Day 4: 
West Indies 2nd Inning
173-2 (49 ov) CRR:3.53
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
John Campbell Not out 87 145 9 2 60  
Tagenarine Chanderpaul c S Gill b M Siraj 10 30 1 0 33.33  
Alick Athanaze b W Sundar 7 17 1 0 41.18  
Shai Hope Not out 66 103 8 2 64.08  
Extras 3 (b 2, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0)  
Total 173 (2 wkts, 49 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Roston Chase,Tevin Imlach,Justin Greaves,Jomel Warrican,Khary Pierre,Anderson Phillip,Jayden Seales  
Fall of Wickets
17-1(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 8.3),35-2(Alick Athanaze 14.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Mohammed Siraj 6 2 10 1 0 0 1.67
Ravindra Jadeja 14 3 52 0 1 0 3.71
Washington Sundar 13 3 44 1 0 0 3.38
Kuldeep Yadav 11 0 53 0 0 0 4.82
Jasprit Bumrah 4 2 9 0 0 0 2.25
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 0 3 0 0 0 3
 
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 broadcast details
Region/Country Channel/Platform
India Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
West Indies ESPN (Sign-up here)
Australia Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sports 2
United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1
Middle East & North Africa (MENA) StarzPlay
USA & Canada Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
Pakistan Tapmad
South Africa SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
 

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 live telecast and streaming details

  Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?
The second Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
 
When does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 start?
The second Test match of the series began on October 10, 2025. Day 4 will be played on October 13, 2025.
 
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
 
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 2nd Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

