Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian with 100 wickets in all formats

Century in All Formats

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved a historic milestone during the first T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, claiming his 100th wicket in the format.Returning to action after being rested for the ODI series, Bumrah’s feat made him only the second Indian bowler, after Arshdeep Singh, to reach triple-digit wickets in T20Is. He reached the milestone by dismissing Dewald Brevis on 22 in his 3rd over of the night. He went on take another wicket in the same over, dismissing Keshav Maharaj on the night.The right-arm speedster now has 101 wickets from 81 T20Is, at an impressive average of 18.11.