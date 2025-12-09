Home / Cricket / News / Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian with 100 wickets in all formats

Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian with 100 wickets in all formats

The right-arm speedster now has 101 wickets from 82 T20Is, at an impressive average of 18.11.

Jasprit Bumrah joins the 100-wicket club in T20Is
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved a historic milestone during the first T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, claiming his 100th wicket in the format.  Returning to action after being rested for the ODI series, Bumrah’s feat made him only the second Indian bowler, after Arshdeep Singh, to reach triple-digit wickets in T20Is. He reached the milestone by dismissing Dewald Brevis on 22 in his 3rd over of the night. He went on take another wicket in the same over, dismissing Keshav Maharaj on the night.  The right-arm speedster now has 101 wickets from 81 T20Is, at an impressive average of 18.11. 
Century in All Formats
 
With this landmark wicket, Bumrah also became the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets across all three international formats. His career tally now stands at 234 wickets in Tests and 149 in ODIs. The 31-year-old also moved closer to the 500-wicket milestone in international cricket, currently needing just 18 more scalps to join the exclusive list of Indian bowlers with 500 wickets.
 
Mixed Tour for India
 
The ongoing South Africa tour had been a rollercoaster for India. The visitors had dominated the Test series with a clean sweep, while India bounced back to clinch the ODI series 2-1. The series has moved to the T20I leg, where Bumrah’s record-breaking achievement became the highlight of the opening encounter at Cuttack. 
 
India – Leading T20I Wicket-Takers (All-Time Updated to 2025)
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
Arshdeep Singh 2022–2025 69* 67 1400 233.2 2 1952 105 04/09/25 18.59 8.36 13.33 2
Jasprit Bumrah 2016–2025 82* 77 1690 281.4 12 1793 100* 03/07/25 18.11 6.36 17.07
Hardik Pandya 2016–2025 121* 108 1901 316.5 4 2605 98 4/16 26.58 8.22 19.39 3
Yuzvendra Chahal 2016–2023 80 79 1764 294 2 2409 96 6/25 25.09 8.19 18.37 2 1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2012–2022 87 86 1791 298.3 10 2079 90 05/04/25 23.1 6.96 19.9 3 2
Kuldeep Yadav 2017–2025 49 47 1031 171.5 2 1174              
 
Key Players Return Ahead of T20 World Cup Prep
 
The match also marked the return of Shubman Gill from a neck injury and Hardik Pandya after regaining full fitness. India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir, yet to lose a T20I series together, will now use the five-match series as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

