IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India aims to carry forward the confidence gained from their recent ODI series triumph over South Africa as they take on the Proteas in the opening match of the five-game T20I series at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack today.
The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will benefit from the return of key players Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, both coming back from injury. Their inclusion adds firepower and balance to the squad, giving India more options in both batting and bowling departments.
With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, this series serves as a critical platform for India to fine-tune combinations, test strategies, and build momentum in the shortest format. Gill’s presence at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma promises a strong opening partnership, while Pandya’s all-round abilities strengthen the middle order and bowling depth. Overall, India will be keen to assert dominance early and set the tone for a successful T20I campaign.
|IND vs SA 1st T20I broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
India vs South Africa today’s T20I match live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?
The first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Tuesday (December 9).
What is the venue of IND vs SA 1st T20I?
The Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, will host the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match.
What is India vs South Africa 1st T20I live toss time?
The IND vs SA 1st T20I toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?
The India vs South Africa 1st T20I live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?
The Star Sports Network will live telecast the IND vs SA 1st T20I in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.