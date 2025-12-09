Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India aims to carry forward the confidence gained from their recent ODI series triumph over South Africa as they take on the Proteas in the opening match of the five-game T20I series at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack today.
 
The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will benefit from the return of key players Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, both coming back from injury. Their inclusion adds firepower and balance to the squad, giving India more options in both batting and bowling departments.

South Africa skipper Aiden markram won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night  Both skippers after the toss:  Aiden Markram: We're going to bowl first. Expecting conditions to be good here in India. Quite a bit of dew around, might be a constant throughout the game but might get a bit worse later. (Quick turnaround time between formats) It's the way things work, lot of the games end up playing in the mind, need to get yourself in the right frame of mind. Fantastic build-up to the World Cup. From a conditions point of view, it's going to be great. Can't simulate this in South Africa, looking to make the most of it.  Suryakumar Yadav: We were a little confused looking at the wicket, it was looking a bit greener yesterday. Happy to bat first, want to make the most of it and defend. It (dew) becomes a little challenging for the bowlers, it is going to remain for a really long time. Let's not think about it, have it as a challenge. We had a good series in Australia, now we play against South Africa and then against New Zealand. It's good preparation. Want to enjoy it. It's a good headache to have. The guys missing out are Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.

 

IND vs SA 1st T20I live score updates

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st T20I: SA bowling first; Gill-Hardik return, Samson left out

IND vs SA Head to Head stats in T20Is

India vs South Africa head-to-head stats in T20I cricket over the years

IND vs SA 1st T20I pitch report

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Cuttack pitch report, key stadium stats

IND vs SA 1st T20I

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Abhishek Sharma

Key wicket for us: Aiden Markram on Abhishek Sharma before T20I opener

 
With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, this series serves as a critical platform for India to fine-tune combinations, test strategies, and build momentum in the shortest format. Gill’s presence at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma promises a strong opening partnership, while Pandya’s all-round abilities strengthen the middle order and bowling depth. Overall, India will be keen to assert dominance early and set the tone for a successful T20I campaign.   
IND vs SA 1st T20I broadcasting details
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
 
India vs South Africa today’s T20I match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will India vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?
 
The first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Tuesday (December 9).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 1st T20I?
 
The Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, will host the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match.
 
What is India vs South Africa 1st T20I live toss time?
 
The IND vs SA 1st T20I toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?
 
The India vs South Africa 1st T20I live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?
 
The Star Sports Network will live telecast the IND vs SA 1st T20I in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?
 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

