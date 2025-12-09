Green, de Kock part of 350 players listed for IPL 2026 auction on Dec 16

The IPL 2026 mini-auction will see 350 players go under the hammer in Abu Dhabi on December 16, with bidding scheduled to start at 1 pm UAE time (2:30 pm IST). All ten IPL franchises are set to spend around Rs 237.55 crore to fill up 77 available slots, including 31 overseas vacancies. Of the 350 players shortlisted, 240 are Indians, and 110 are overseas, with the pool featuring a heavy presence of uncapped talent.

PDF DOWNLOAD: Full list players up for grabs for IPL 2026 auction According to the auction process, the event will begin with a full round of capped players — in the order of batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers and spinners — followed by a full round of uncapped players. The accelerated process will begin after player No. 70, and franchises will later be asked to submit names of unsold players from the overall list for further accelerated rounds.

How the auction list shapes up: capped vs uncapped The auction roster includes 16 capped Indian players, 96 capped overseas players, 224 uncapped Indian players, and 14 uncapped overseas players. The composition underlines that the 2026 mini-auction could be a major opportunity for franchises to tap into India’s uncapped circuit, with the largest chunk of the pool coming from that category. Reserve prices: 40 players in the Rs 2 crore bracket; bulk at Rs 30 lakh The highest reserve price remains Rs 2 crore, with 40 players opting for that top bracket. The reserve-price distribution includes nine players at Rs 1.5 crore, four at Rs 1.25 crore, 17 at Rs 1 crore, 42 at Rs 75 lakh, four at Rs 50 lakh, seven at Rs 40 lakh, and 227 at Rs 30 lakh.

Complete breakdown of capped and uncapped players Sr. No Capped/Uncapped players No. of players 1 Capped Indians 16 2 Capped Overseas 96 3 Uncapped Indian 224 4 Uncapped overseas 14 Total 350 Among the Rs 2 crore entrants, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi are the only Indians in the top bracket, with most of the premium base-price pool made up of overseas capped players. Auction to open with marquee batters; Green, Conway, Fraser-McGurk in first set The first set of capped batters (Set BA1) features several big names, including Cameron Green (Australia), who is listed as a batter who can also bowl right-arm fast and has entered at the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore.

Green is joined in the opening batter set by Devon Conway (New Zealand, 34), listed as a left-handed batter at Rs 2 crore, with his IPL 2025 team mentioned as Chennai Super Kings in the auction list. Also in the same set is Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia, 23), a right-handed batter at Rs 2 crore, whose IPL 2025 team is listed as Delhi Capitals. The BA1 set also includes David Miller (South Africa, 36), a left-handed batter in the Rs 2 crore bracket, listed with Lucknow Super Giants as his IPL 2025 team, along with Indian batters Sarfaraz Khan (28) and Prithvi Shaw (26), both in the opening set at a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock added to final list; Gurbaz also in capped pool The wicketkeeper group includes Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 33), listed as a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter with a base price of Rs 1 crore, and shown with Kolkata Knight Riders as his IPL 2025 team. The same wicketkeeper set also includes Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan, 24) at a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore, with KKR listed as his IPL 2025 team as well. A full list of players as per their base price Sr. No Reserve Price No. of players 1 200 40 2 150 9 3 125 4 4 100 17 5 75 42 6 50 4 7 40 7 8 30 227 Total 350 De Kock, along with Dunith Wellalage and George Linde, is among the players included in the final list after not being part of the earlier longlist, with franchises seeking additions. The final list features 35 new players added following franchise requests.

Bowlers in focus: Bishnoi, Pathirana, Nortje among Rs 2 crore names Among the premium base-price bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi (India, 25) is listed as a leg-spinner at Rs 2 crore. He was part of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in previous edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). In the fast-bowling group (FA1), the list includes Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka, 23), right-arm fast, at Rs 2 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released him ahead of IPL 2026 auction. Meanwhile, and Anrich Nortje (South Africa, 32), right-arm fast, at Rs 2 crore. He was part of KKR team in IPL 2025.