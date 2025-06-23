Jasprit Bumrah gifts historic fifer ball to son Angad, wife shares photo

Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during his 46th appearance for India, raising his total wickets to 210 in the format at an exceptional average of 19.33.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day cricketers, Bumrah matched Indian legend Kapil Dev’s record of 12 five-wicket hauls in overseas Tests. Remarkably, the pacer achieved this feat in just 34 matches abroad, compared to Kapil’s 66.
Bumrah also became the first Indian bowler to register 10 five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations. With just two more fifers, he will surpass Pakistan’s Wasim Akram among Asian bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in these regions. His current overseas tally includes four fifers in Australia, and three each in England and South Africa, along with two more in West Indies and India.
