Jasprit Bumrah gifts historic fifer ball to son Angad, wife shares photo

Jasprit Bumrah celebrated his brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Headingley Test by gifting the match ball to his son, Angad. The Indian pacer, who recorded figures of 5/83, marked the special moment by passing the commemorative ball—inked with his bowling stats, to his baby boy on Sunday, June 22. Sanjana Ganesan shares heartfelt post of son Angad

The heartwarming gesture was shared by Bumrah’s wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, via an Instagram story, which quickly captured the attention of cricket fans. A touching image of young Angad holding the red ball went viral and was widely praised on social media. Bumrah comes back with a bang

After being out of red-ball action due to a stress-related back injury, Bumrah made a strong return in England. While the rest of India’s bowling unit struggled to contain England’s aggressive batting approach, it was Bumrah who held firm and consistently delivered under pressure.

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw seeks MCA approval to part ways with Mumbai cricket team Bumrah's historic fifer vs ENG With Mohammed Siraj conceding 122 runs for two wickets and Prasidh Krishna giving away 128 runs for three, Bumrah’s disciplined and incisive spell helped India gain a narrow six-run lead after putting up 471 in the first innings. His performance was a reminder of his value and experience in the Test arena. Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during his 46th appearance for India, raising his total wickets to 210 in the format at an exceptional average of 19.33.