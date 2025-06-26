14 wickets fell on Day 1 in Barbados: Check WI vs AUS 1st Test highlights

It was supposed to be a statement of strength from the world’s No.1 Test team. But on a sun-baked Kensington Oval in Barbados, the script flipped — and how. Shamar Joseph, the young Guyanese pacer who tormented Australia at the Gabba last year, returned with fire in his boots and revenge in his heart, sending the tourists crashing to 180 all out on Day 1 of the Frank Worrell Trophy.

Check West Indies vs Australia 1st Test full scorecard and match details here Australia, playing their first Test in the Caribbean in a decade, were left stunned as 14 wickets tumbled in a single day — the most on an opening day at the venue since 2011. The hosts, however, did not escape unscathed. West Indies stumbled to 4 for 57 by stumps, their own top order wobbling under the weight of Mitchell Starc’s new-ball assault.

Joseph unleashes again If any Aussie batter had forgotten what Shamar Joseph did in Brisbane, they were reminded quickly. With pace, bounce and unrelenting aggression, the right-arm tearaway ripped through the top order to leave the visitors reeling at 3 for 22. Sam Konstas and Cameron Green were both dismissed for three, while the recalled Josh Inglis couldn’t last long either. Joseph’s final figures — 4 for 46 from 16 overs — told only part of the story. His opening spell was electric, pinning Konstas lbw with a ball that nipped back sharply before having Green caught at slip. He should’ve had even more; debutant Brandon King dropped Khawaja at six and later reprieved Nathan Lyon and Khawaja again.

Support from Seales and sloppy slips Jayden Seales, returning to the attack from the Joel Garner End, joined the party with a five-wicket haul of his own. The right-armer mopped up the lower order, picking four of the final five wickets and celebrating his third career five-for. Justin Greaves, too, made an impact, taking a sharp catch to remove Green after an earlier missed chance. But not all went to plan for the West Indies. The fielders behind the wicket were generous — King alone dropped three, including two sitters in the gully. Those misses allowed Khawaja (47) and Travis Head (59) to briefly resurrect the innings with a counterattacking 43-run stand before the breaks came again.

Head, Khawaja resist, but not for long Head played the aggressor, punching Seales through cover for the day’s first boundary and reaching his 19th Test half-century off just 57 balls. Khawaja lifted Alzarri Joseph for a six over square leg and looked set before Shamar returned to knock him over with a top edge to keeper Shai Hope. ALSO READ: India vs England 2nd Test: Date, time, playing XI changes, venue, streaming There were slices of fortune, too. Khawaja narrowly avoided dragging one onto his stumps via his heel, while Head survived a disputed catch when the third umpire ruled there was no conclusive evidence the edge had carried to the keeper. But the resistance was fleeting.

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test day 1 video highlights A brief flourish, then a collapse Australia’s middle and lower order offered little. Inglis skied a pull, Carey edged to slip, Head nicked behind, and Lyon fell after his reprieve. Only Pat Cummins briefly lit up the afternoon with a 28-run cameo off 18 balls, including a glorious six over cover. But Seales had the last laugh, dismissing the Aussie captain to finish the innings with a flourish. West Indies stumble in reply As shadows lengthened, the West Indies top order folded under Australia’s experienced pace battery. Starc, armed with the new Dukes ball, removed openers Kraigg Brathwaite (4) and John Campbell (7) in classic style. Cummins and Hazlewood chipped in, and the hosts ended the day at 57 for 4 — their early dominance somewhat undone.