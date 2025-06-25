MLC 2025: Seattle vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The Seattle Orcas are navigating troubled waters as they head into their next fixture against the San Francisco Unicorns on June 26 (according to IST) at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. After suffering their fourth consecutive defeat on Sunday, team star Heinrich Klaasen admitted that the Orcas desperately need to "get on a roll" to keep their playoff hopes alive. The losses have been disheartening for a side that also ended at the bottom of the table in 2024. Though they're still in the mix for a playoff spot, Klaasen’s comments reflect the reality, their turnaround needs to begin immediately.

That turnaround, however, must come against the most dominant team of the season, the San Francisco Unicorns. Despite the setback of losing their regular captain to injury and a brief illness running through their squad, the Unicorns remain unbeaten. Finn Allen has been unstoppable with the bat, amassing 294 runs in four innings, including a staggering 33 sixes. The next closest are his teammate Jake Fraser-McGurk and Glenn Maxwell, both with 20 sixes. In the bowling department, Haris Rauf leads the charts with 12 wickets, followed by Xavier Bartlett in fifth with nine. In stark contrast, Seattle’s top scorer, Kyle Mayers, has managed just 129 runs, and their leading wicket-taker, Harmeet Singh, has only four. Their season has been marred by inconsistency, underwhelming with the bat in the first two matches and then failing with the ball in the following two.

Yet, all is not lost. A single complete performance, with both batting and bowling clicking, could ignite a much-needed resurgence in this tightly contested league. And if that revival begins with a win against a team as formidable as the Unicorns, it could provide the perfect morale boost and erase the weight of their poor start. MLC 2025: Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11 (Probables) Seattle Orcas Playing 11 (Probables): David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Shayan Jahangir(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen(c), Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon, Gerald Coetzee

San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11 (Probables): Matthew Short(c), Finn Allen/Romario Shepherd, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert(w), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Karima Gore, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux/Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns head-to-head in MLC Total matches played: 2 Seattle Orcas won: 0 San Francisco Unicorns won: 2 No result: 0 Squads of both teams Seattle Orcas Squad: Shayan Jahangir(w), David Warner, Aaron Jones, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Gannon, Gulbadin Naib, Sujit Nayak, Steven Taylor, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai

San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Matthew Short(c), Tim Seifert(w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Romario Shepherd, Hassan Khan, Karima Gore, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch, Juanoy Drysdale, Cooper Connolly, Hammad Azam, Callum Stow, Jahmar Hamilton, Achilles Browne, Finn Allen, Carmi le Roux MLC 2025 Match on June 26: Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details Which teams will clash on June 26 (Tuesday) in MLC 2025? Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns will face off in MLC 2025 on June 26 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the Seattle vs San Francisco MLC 2025 match? The match between Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA. When will the live toss for the match between Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will be held at 5 am IST on June 26. What time will the match between Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 begin?