Jinx shattered! Joe Root scores his first Test century on Australian soil

Jinx shattered! Joe Root scores his first Test century on Australian soil

Root's first century on Australian soil is also his 40th overall Test century, which means he is now just one behind former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting, who has the most Test tons (41)

Joe Root
England's Joe Root celebrating his century
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
The modern-day Test great, England’s Joe Root, proved why he is rated so highly by his countrymen and opposition alike as, on Thursday, playing the second Test of the Ashes 2025-26 in Brisbane, he claimed the record that has eluded him for a long time — scoring a Test hundred on Australian soil.
 
Root came out to bat when England were struggling at 5 for 2, and despite his failure in the first Test at Perth, he put his class and composure on display to score his maiden Test hundred in Australia. Root took 181 balls to complete his century and has led England to a fighting position in the match. Before this, Root’s best score in Australia was 89 at the very same venue back in 2021. 

Root keeps Hayden’s word

Before the start of the Ashes 2025-26 season, former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden, putting his faith in the English batter’s abilities, said he would run around the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) naked if Root failed to score a ton in Australia this summer. Hayden’s daughter also urged Root to score a hundred so that her father would not get embarrassed in front of his home crowd. Root, who had acknowledged the request, did not disappoint Hayden and his daughter, scoring his maiden Test ton on Australian soil in Brisbane.

Just one ton behind Ponting now

Root’s first century on Australian soil is also his 40th overall Test century, which means he is now just one behind former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting, who has the most Test tons (41). However, Root still has a long way to go to reach the top two spots, as South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, with 45 Test tons, is in second place, while Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar leads the table with 51 Test centuries.

Players with the most centuries in Test cricket:

Player Mat Inns Runs HS 100s 50s
SR Tendulkar (IND) 200 329 15921 248* 51 68
JH Kallis (SA/ICC) 166 280 13289 224 45 58
RT Ponting (AUS) 168 287 13378 257 41 62
JE Root (ENG) 160 291 13647 262 40 67
KC Sangakkara (SL) 134 233 12400 319 38 52
SPD Smith (AUS) 121 214 10496 239 36 43
R Dravid (IND) 164 286 13288 270 36 63
Younis Khan (PAK) 118 213 10099 313 34 33
SM Gavaskar (IND) 125 214 10122 236* 34 45
BC Lara (WI/ICC) 131 232 11953 400* 34 48
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 149 252 11814 374 34 50
KS Williamson (NZ) 106 188 9337 251 33 38
AN Cook (ENG) 161 291 12472 294 33 57
SR Waugh (AUS) 168 260 10927 200 32 50
ML Hayden (AUS) 103 184 8625 380 30 29
V Kohli (IND) 123 210 9230 254* 30 31
 

Cricket NewsAustralia cricket teamEngland cricket teamJoe RootThe AshesTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

