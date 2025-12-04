Home / Cricket / News / Most wickets by left-arm pacer in Tests: Starc overtakes Wasim Akram

Most wickets by left-arm pacer in Tests: Starc overtakes Wasim Akram

Akram took 414 wickets in 104 Test matches at an average of 23.64. Starc now has 415 wickets and counting in 102 Tests.

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc (Pic: Twitter)
Anish Kumar Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc scripted history on Thursday, overtaking Pakistan legend Wasim Akram for the most wickets in Test cricket by a left-arm pacer. Starc achieved the feat during the second Ashes Test against England at The Gabba in Brisbane.
 
Akram took 414 wickets in 104 Test matches at an average of 23.64. Starc now has 415 wickets and counting in 102 Tests. 
Most Test wickets by left-arm pacer
Rank Player Country Matches Wickets Average
1 Mitchell Starc Australia 102 415 26.54
2 Wasim Akram Pakistan 104 414 23.62
3 Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 111 355 29.58
4 Trent Boult New Zealand 78 317 27.49
5 Zaheer Khan India 92 311 32.94
 
Starc once again gave the hosts their first breakthrough in the first over, dismissing Ben Duckett. This was his 413th wicket in Test cricket and 26th wicket in first over of a Test match. 
Most wickets in first over
Player name Country wickets
Mitchell Starc Australia 26
James Anderson England 19
Kemar Roach West Indies 10
 
    His 414th scalp came in his next over as Ollie Pope managed only an inside edge onto the stumps. His 415th scalp came after a slight wait but he eventually reached there in the 40th over when got Harry Brook caught in the slips with an out-swinger taking him to the helm of most wicket takers list by left arm pacers. 
Most wickets in Pink Ball Tests
Player name Against Wickets Innings
Mitchell Starc England 20 6
Mitchell Starc West Indies 17 6
Shamar Joseph Australia 16 4
Alzarri Joseph Australia 16 6
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia vs England 2nd Test: Brisbane pitch report, key stadium stats

BCCI reveals Indian team's jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Raipur

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 action today?

Australia vs England head-to-head stats in Ashes Test series over the years

Topics :Mitchell StarcWasim AkramAustralia vs EnglandAshes Series

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story