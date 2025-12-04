Most wickets by left-arm pacer in Tests: Starc overtakes Wasim Akram

Starc once again gave the hosts their first breakthrough in the first over, dismissing Ben Duckett. This was his 413th wicket in Test cricket and 26th wicket in first over of a Test match.

Most wickets in Pink Ball Tests Player name Against Wickets Innings Mitchell Starc England 20 6 Mitchell Starc West Indies 17 6 Shamar Joseph Australia 16 4 Alzarri Joseph Australia 16 6

His 414th scalp came in his next over as Ollie Pope managed only an inside edge onto the stumps. His 415th scalp came after a slight wait but he eventually reached there in the 40th over when got Harry Brook caught in the slips with an out-swinger taking him to the helm of most wicket takers list by left arm pacers.