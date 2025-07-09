Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICC Test rankings: Shubman Gill leaps to sixth spot; Brook returns to top

ICC Test rankings: Shubman Gill leaps to sixth spot; Brook returns to top

England middle-order batter Harry Brook has displaced compatriot Joe Root to reclaim the top position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.

India Test captain Shubman Gill has soared 15 places to sixth position in the latest ICC Test rankings. Gill scripted history in the Edgbaston Test, becoming only the second player ever to score over 150 runs in both innings of a Test match. His knocks of 269 and 161 amounted to a match aggregate of 430 runs—the second highest in Test history.
 
These performances have propelled him to a career-best sixth place. His previous high was 14th, achieved in September last year. Gill had started this series ranked 23rd.
 
Brook overtakes Root to reclaim No. 1
  England middle-order batter Harry Brook has displaced compatriot Joe Root to reclaim the top position in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings. Brook’s commanding 158 in the first innings of the second Test against India at Edgbaston earned him 886 rating points—18 more than Root. This marks Brook’s return to the No. 1 spot, which he had briefly held for a week in December last year.
 
 
South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder also attained career-best rankings after scoring 367 runs in the Bulawayo Test against Zimbabwe. 

Jadeja, Smith make big gains 
Several other batters made notable progress after the second Test of the ongoing five-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series, now level at 1-1.
  • Ravindra Jadeja rose six spots to 39th after vital contributions of 89 and an unbeaten 69.
  • Jamie Smith broke into the top 10 for the first time after his innings of 184 not out and 88 helped him jump 16 places.
Siraj, Akash Deep climb Test bowling ladder
  India’s new-ball bowlers have also made headlines in the rankings:
  • Mohammed Siraj rose six places to 22nd after a seven-wicket match haul.
  • Akash Deep, who claimed his maiden 10-wicket haul, climbed 39 places to a career-best 45th.
 
Mulder shines in all three Test charts
  South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder scored an unbeaten 367—now the highest individual Test score by a South African—and was richly rewarded:
  • Up 34 places to 22nd among batters.
  • Up four places to 48th among bowlers.
  • Up to a career-best third among all-rounders, now trailing only Ravindra Jadeja and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Mulder, who finished the series with 531 runs and seven wickets, began ranked 73rd among batters, 58th among bowlers, and 22nd among all-rounders. 
 
Other notable movers in Test rankings
  • David Bedingham rose four spots to 43rd.
  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius climbed eight places to 60th.
  • Corbin Bosch moved up six places to 51st among bowlers.
From the West Indies-Australia Test in Grenada:
  • Cameron Green (up four to 45th) and Beau Webster (up two to 50th) rose among batters.
  • Roston Chase (up four to 81st) and Brandon King (up 60 to 83rd) also improved.
  • Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph each moved up six places, to 29th and 31st, respectively, among bowlers.
 
ODI Rankings: Mendis and Hasaranga break into top 10
  In the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, Sri Lanka’s 2-1 series win over Bangladesh has lifted several players:
  • Kusal Mendis entered the top 10 for the first time after scoring 124 in the final ODI.
  • Charith Asalanka moved up two spots to sixth following his 106 in the first match.
  • Janith Liyanage rose seven places to 44th.
  • Towhid Hridoy of Bangladesh moved up seven spots to 51st.
In the bowling rankings, Wanindu Hasaranga returned to the top 10, rising 11 places to eighth.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

