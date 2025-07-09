ICC Test rankings: Shubman Gill leaps to sixth spot; Brook returns to top

- Ravindra Jadeja rose six spots to 39th after vital contributions of 89 and an unbeaten 69.
- Jamie Smith broke into the top 10 for the first time after his innings of 184 not out and 88 helped him jump 16 places.
- Mohammed Siraj rose six places to 22nd after a seven-wicket match haul.
- Akash Deep, who claimed his maiden 10-wicket haul, climbed 39 places to a career-best 45th.
- Up 34 places to 22nd among batters.
- Up four places to 48th among bowlers.
- Up to a career-best third among all-rounders, now trailing only Ravindra Jadeja and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
- David Bedingham rose four spots to 43rd.
- Lhuan-dre Pretorius climbed eight places to 60th.
- Corbin Bosch moved up six places to 51st among bowlers.
- Cameron Green (up four to 45th) and Beau Webster (up two to 50th) rose among batters.
- Roston Chase (up four to 81st) and Brandon King (up 60 to 83rd) also improved.
- Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph each moved up six places, to 29th and 31st, respectively, among bowlers.
- Kusal Mendis entered the top 10 for the first time after scoring 124 in the final ODI.
- Charith Asalanka moved up two spots to sixth following his 106 in the first match.
- Janith Liyanage rose seven places to 44th.
- Towhid Hridoy of Bangladesh moved up seven spots to 51st.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app