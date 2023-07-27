Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup

Ahead of ICC ODI World Cup in India, England cricket team got a major boost as pacer Jofra Archer made significant progress during his rehabilitation. Sussex coach Paul Frabrace revealed that Archer is recovering well and could attain full fitness before the 50-over World Cup.

"He is going well. I think he is on course for the World Cup, which is fantastic news," Farbrace told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Archer was a key figure in England's maiden World Cup win in 2019 as he took 20 wickets in the tournament and bowled the all-important Super Over in the final as well.

Archer missed out on the all-important Ashes at home against Australia. He was not part of the last away Ashes as well. He last played a Test for the national team in 2021 against India in Ahmedabad. Archer’s last Ashes was in 2019 and thus his coach feels that England would have to work out a plan to make sure that the Barabados-born player is fit for the 2025 Ashes Downunder.

"I think England will need to work out how to get the best out of him over the next few years if he is to go to that next Ashes series (in 2025)," said Farbrace.