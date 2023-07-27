Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj released from India squad ahead of ODI series

IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj released from India squad ahead of ODI series

The pacer complained of a sore ankle. He was released and no replacement has been sought by the Indian team so far

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mohd Siraj recorded his best Test figures of 5/60 against West Indies in the second Test at Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
The Indian team management released fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from the squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting with the first match tonight, July 27, at Bridgetown, Barbados. 

In a tweet, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the right-arm fast bowler complained of a sore ankle and was hence immediately released from the squad and was under medical attention. However, no replacement has been sought by the Indian team so far. 

“Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies. The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.

The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series, which commences on July 27, 2023, in Barbados, said BCCI’s release on its website. 

Siraj is an important member of the team and is the lead pacer in the Indian bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. He took a career-best 5/60 in the last Test against West Indies, even though rain washed out the fifth day and India had to settle for a draw. 

India’s updated ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

