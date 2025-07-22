Kamboj or Prasidh: Who will replace Akash? Here's what Gill said

With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England, the pressure is firmly on the visitors heading into the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. On the eve of the match, Indiancaptain Shubman Gill addressed the media in a pre-match press conference, outlining team plans and challenges in the wake of multiple injury setbacks. Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh have both been ruled out of the Test, leaving India to yet again rework their bowling combination — a recurring theme throughout the series.

ALSO READ: Delay of 90 seconds sparked it: Gill on clash with Crawley in Lord's Test However, the big selection question now is: who replaces Akash — will it be the uncapped Anshul Kamboj or the returning Prasidh Krishna? Gill also spoke about the Manchester pitch, the need to finish sessions better, and the mental toll of leading a team under pressure. With the series hanging in the balance, India will need tactical clarity and composure more than ever.

Kamboj close to debut, but Gill leaves room for mystery Shubman Gill confirmed that both Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna are in contention to fill the void left by Akash Deep’s injury but declined to reveal the final decision, saying it would be taken on the morning of the match. He described Kamboj as a player with the ideal skill set for current team requirements. According to Gill, the youngster has shown enough promise for the team to believe he can win them a match. He reminded the media that similar doubts had been raised before Akash Deep’s debut, but the team’s internal belief in its bench strength remains strong.

Injuries disrupt India's plans again Gill acknowledged that the regular injuries to pacers have made planning combinations a challenging task throughout the series. He said it is far from ideal to change the bowling attack every Test, but he had mentally prepared for such situations in advance. India have had a different bowling line-up in all three matches so far, and now, with both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh unavailable, the trend looks set to continue. Still, Gill expressed confidence in the squad, stating that they have enough quality bowlers to take 20 wickets — which remains the ultimate goal in overseas Tests.

Old Trafford conditions could favour bowlers Gill spoke about the conditions at Old Trafford, saying the pitch didn’t appear overly damp during inspection, but with persistent rain around, it may not dry out fully before the start. He mentioned that this ground typically offers more pace and bounce compared to other venues in the series, which could play into the hands of fast bowlers. Gill said the team will wait until match morning to finalise the combination, taking the overhead conditions and weather forecasts into account. He acknowledged that bowlers will likely get more assistance here, making it a tougher test for the batters.