Home / Cricket / News / Kevin Pietersen says modern batting conditions much easier than before

Kevin Pietersen says modern batting conditions much easier than before

Pietersen's comments on his social media handle came a day after fellow England batter Joe Root overtook Australia great Ricky Ponting to climb to second place in the all-time list of Test run scorers

Joe Root
Joe Root
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

England great Kevin Pietersen has stirred a fresh debate by claiming that batting in the current era is "way easier" than it was 20-25 years ago, suggesting a decline in the quality of bowling across Test-playing nations.

Pietersen's comments on his social media handle came a day after fellow England batter Joe Root overtook Australia great Ricky Ponting to climb to second place in the all-time list of Test run scorers.

ALSO READ: Root becomes 2nd highest run-scorer in Tests, only behind Sachin Tendulkar

"Don't shout at me but batting these days is way easier than 20/25 years ago! Probably twice as hard back then!, Pietersen wrote on X on Saturday.

Pietersen, who played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England between 2005 and 2013, has been as flamboyant with his views as he was in the middle with the bat.

The former right-handed batter, who made 8,181 runs at 47.28 with 23 tons and 35 fifties in Test cricket, said batting was twice as hard back then.

Pietersen named a host of bowlers from the past eras and challenged his readers to name 10 contemporary bowlers who can be compared with them.

"Waqar, Shoaib, Akram, Mushtaq, Kumble, Srinath, Harbhajan, Donald, Pollock, Klusener, Gough, McGrath, Lee, Warne, Gillespie, Bond, Vettori, Cairns, Vaas, Murali, Curtley, Courtney and the list could go on and on...

I've named 22 above. Please name me 10 modern day bowlers that can compare to the names above?, he added.

Root, who capitalised on a wayward Indian bowling attack to smash 150 on Day Three of the Manchester Test, is now behind only Sachin Tendulkar's towering mark of 15,921 runs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tim David scores fastest T20 century for Australia in series-clinching win

New Zealand vs South Africa final playing 11, toss time, live streaming

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Root hits his 38th Test ton, 13 hundreds away from Tendulkar's record of 51

Pant's gritty stand thrills, but sub rule shows cricket's dark age: Vaughan

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest match

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story