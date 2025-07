Root hits his 38th Test ton, 13 hundreds away from Tendulkar's record of 51

ALSO READ: Root climbs to number three in all-time career Test runs; check full list Former England skipper Joe Root continues to enjoy a record-breaking run in the fourth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India in Manchester. Batting on Day 3 of the Test during England’s first innings, Root began the day by surpassing Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in the all-time list of top Test run-scorers, moving into the number three spot behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. But the Englishman did not stop there—he converted his strong start into a magnificent century to hand England complete control of the match.

This is Root’s 38th career Test hundred, taking him level with Kumar Sangakkara in the all-time list of most career Test hundreds at joint fourth. He now needs three more Test hundreds to equal third-placed Ricky Ponting (41 centuries), seven more to match Jacques Kallis (45 centuries), and 13 more to equal Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s mammoth record of 51 Test centuries. Most Test centuries by an individual player in Test cricket Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 329 15921 248* 51 68 JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 280 13289 224 45 58 RT Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 287 13378 257 41 62 KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 134 233 12400 319 38 52 JE Root (ENG) 2012-2025 157* 286 13379 262 38 66 SPD Smith (AUS) 2010-2025 119 212 10477 239 38 43 R Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996-2012 164 286 13288 270 39 63 Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 118 213 10099 313 40 33 SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971-1987 125 214 10122 236* 41 45 BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2006 131 232 11953 400* 42 48 DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 149 252 11814 374 43 50 KS Williamson (NZ) 2010-2024 105 186 9276 251 44 37 AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 161 291 12472 294 45 57 SR Waugh (AUS) 1985-2004 168 260 10927 200 46 50 ML Hayden (AUS) 1994-2009 103 184 8625 380 47 29 V Kohli (IND) 2011-2025 123 210 9230 254* 48 31 S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 164 280 11867 203* 49 66 DG Bradman (AUS) 1928-1948 52 80 6996 334 50 13 MJ Clarke (AUS) 2004-2015 115 198 8643 329* 51 27 Root surpasses three legends in one day Joe Root, along with equalling Kumar Sangakkara’s record for most Test centuries, surpassed three legends in the list of all-time run-scorers. As soon as Root took his innings total to 120, he moved to the second spot on the all-time Test run-scorers list with 13,379 runs—one more than now third former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.