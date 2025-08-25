Indian women's ODI WC camp set for a week in Visakhapatnam from Monday

The Indian women's team will start the final phase of its preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup with a week-long conditioning camp at Visakhapatnam from Monday.

The camp is a pre-cursor to India's three-match ODI series against Australia which will be the dress rehearsal before the mega-event starts on September 30. The Australia WODI series starts at Mullanpur on September 14.

The camp in Visakhapatnam will allow the Indian team to get used to the ACA-VDCA Stadium surface where they would take on South Africa and Australia on October 9 and 12 respectively.

According to Cricbuzz, besides the 15-member squad selected for the World Cup, the camp will also comprise six players including Sayali Satghare, who features in the team announced for the Australia ODIs.