Indian women's ODI WC camp set for a week in Visakhapatnam from Monday

The camp is a pre-cursor to India's three-match ODI series against Australia which will be the dress rehearsal before the mega-event starts on September 30.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet
Chennai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session ahead of the women's one-off test cricket match against South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
The Indian women's team will start the final phase of its preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup with a week-long conditioning camp at Visakhapatnam from Monday.

The camp is a pre-cursor to India's three-match ODI series against Australia which will be the dress rehearsal before the mega-event starts on September 30. The Australia WODI series starts at Mullanpur on September 14.

The camp in Visakhapatnam will allow the Indian team to get used to the ACA-VDCA Stadium surface where they would take on South Africa and Australia on October 9 and 12 respectively.

According to Cricbuzz, besides the 15-member squad selected for the World Cup, the camp will also comprise six players including Sayali Satghare, who features in the team announced for the Australia ODIs. 

In the World Cup squad, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur will replace Satghare.

The camp is also likely to involve members of the India A squad which concluded its tour of Australia on Sunday.

The India A team will square off with New Zealand in Bengaluru's Centre of Excellent (CoE) in the latter's first official World Cup warm-up game.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa will be based out of Colombo and will each play their warm-up games there.

Topics :Cricket NewsICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

