Pakistan banks on youth and new faces for Women's ODI World Cup Challenge

Pakistan unveiled a bold 15-member squad on Monday for the ICC Women’s World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The squad, led by all-rounder Fatima Sana, features a blend of experience and youthful promise, with uncapped batter Eyman Fatima earning her maiden call-up after a strong showing in domestic cricket and an eye-catching debut in Ireland.

The 23-year-old Sana, who participated in the last edition, will captain Pakistan for the first time in the global tournament. Her leadership marks a fresh chapter for a team eager to make an impact after topping the qualifying round earlier this year.

Why the story matters The squad reflects Pakistan’s focus on developing young talent. Alongside Eyman, six other players—Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah—will make their first appearances at a 50-over World Cup. Remarkably, Eyman, Shawaal and Aroob, all in their early twenties, had represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2023, symbolising a generational shift in the side. With the World Cup returning to the subcontinent, conditions are expected to favour spinners and batters adept at rotating strike. Pakistan’s combination of young talent and experienced players could prove decisive.

The numbers involved Tournament dates: September 30 to November 2

September 30 to November 2 Squad strength: 15 players + 5 non-travelling reserves

15 players + 5 non-travelling reserves Debutants for ODI World Cup: 7 players

7 players Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (all group matches, semi-final and final)

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (all group matches, semi-final and final) Recent record: Pakistan topped qualifiers, beating West Indies and Bangladesh Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Non-traveling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar. The squad announcement also brings two changes from the line-up that featured in the qualifiers: Eyman Fatima and Sadaf Shamas replace Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, both moved to the reserves list.

Preparation and immediate challenge Before heading to the World Cup, the squad will feature in a three-match ODI series against South Africa in Lahore from September 16 to 22. The series, preceded by a 14-day training camp, will serve as crucial match practice. South Africa arrives on September 12, giving Pakistan an early opportunity to test its combination ahead of the tournament. The big picture Pakistan’s women’s team enters the World Cup with quiet confidence after topping the qualifiers and displaying steady improvement under coach Muhammad Wasim. The inclusion of young players signals a long-term investment in building a formidable side for the future.