Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan banks on youth and new faces for Women's ODI World Cup Challenge

Pakistan banks on youth and new faces for Women's ODI World Cup Challenge

Eyman, Shawaal and Aroob, all in their early twenties, had represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2023, symbolising a generational shift in the side.

Fatima Sana
The 23-year-old Fatima Sana, who participated in the last edition, will captain Pakistan for the first time in the global tournament.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan unveiled a bold 15-member squad on Monday for the ICC Women’s World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The squad, led by all-rounder Fatima Sana, features a blend of experience and youthful promise, with uncapped batter Eyman Fatima earning her maiden call-up after a strong showing in domestic cricket and an eye-catching debut in Ireland.
 
The 23-year-old Sana, who participated in the last edition, will captain Pakistan for the first time in the global tournament. Her leadership marks a fresh chapter for a team eager to make an impact after topping the qualifying round earlier this year.
 
Why the story matters
 
The squad reflects Pakistan’s focus on developing young talent. Alongside Eyman, six other players—Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah—will make their first appearances at a 50-over World Cup. Remarkably, Eyman, Shawaal and Aroob, all in their early twenties, had represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2023, symbolising a generational shift in the side.
 
With the World Cup returning to the subcontinent, conditions are expected to favour spinners and batters adept at rotating strike. Pakistan’s combination of young talent and experienced players could prove decisive.
 
The numbers involved
  • Tournament dates: September 30 to November 2
  • Squad strength: 15 players + 5 non-travelling reserves
  • Debutants for ODI World Cup: 7 players
  • Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (all group matches, semi-final and final)
  • Recent record: Pakistan topped qualifiers, beating West Indies and Bangladesh
The squad announcement also brings two changes from the line-up that featured in the qualifiers: Eyman Fatima and Sadaf Shamas replace Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, both moved to the reserves list. 

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

 

Non-traveling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

 
Preparation and immediate challenge
 
Before heading to the World Cup, the squad will feature in a three-match ODI series against South Africa in Lahore from September 16 to 22. The series, preceded by a 14-day training camp, will serve as crucial match practice. South Africa arrives on September 12, giving Pakistan an early opportunity to test its combination ahead of the tournament.
 
The big picture
 
Pakistan’s women’s team enters the World Cup with quiet confidence after topping the qualifiers and displaying steady improvement under coach Muhammad Wasim. The inclusion of young players signals a long-term investment in building a formidable side for the future.
 
While the squad lacks the weight of past achievements, the infusion of fearless talent like Eyman Fatima offers hope of rewriting narratives.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hail 'The Che': Pujara, man of steel who scored runs with context

PCB: IND vs PAK bilateral series talks only on equal footing going forward

Plan was going for week: Pujara explains decision behind retirement

India A Women fall to Australia A Women by six wicket in one-off Test

Indian cricket lauds Pujara's grit: 'Stood tall when the storm raged'

Topics :ICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story